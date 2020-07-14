Metro 303 Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access valet service dogs allowed cats allowed business center fire pit game room green community bbq/grill hot tub lobby online portal pet friendly

Metro 303 is a brand new main street apartment in Nassau County??s bustling Village of Hempstead. On the inside, it??s edgy and connected -?? with funky furnishings and a hooked-up cyber cafe -?? but at the same time cool and comfortable -?? with unexpected finishes and a resort-style pool and sundeck. On the outside, it??s vibrant and convenient, near Roosevelt Field Mall, Hofstra, Adelphi University, and walking distance to two of Nassau Countys most happening downtowns -?? Garden City and the Village of Hempstead -?? and three Long Island Railroad stations (LIRR). Metro 303 stands alone among all other Hempstead and Garden City apartments thanks to its fabulous features and amenities, central location, and proximity to multi-modal transit, colleges and universities, entertainment, and shopping.