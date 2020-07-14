All apartments in Hempstead
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:33 AM

Metro 303 Apartments

303 Main St · (516) 210-4693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 Main St, Hempstead, NY 11550
Garden City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 142 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,848

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 426 · Avail. Jul 27

$3,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 30

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,868

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,868

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro 303 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
fire pit
game room
green community
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
Metro 303 is a brand new main street apartment in Nassau County??s bustling Village of Hempstead. On the inside, it??s edgy and connected -?? with funky furnishings and a hooked-up cyber cafe -?? but at the same time cool and comfortable -?? with unexpected finishes and a resort-style pool and sundeck. On the outside, it??s vibrant and convenient, near Roosevelt Field Mall, Hofstra, Adelphi University, and walking distance to two of Nassau Countys most happening downtowns -?? Garden City and the Village of Hempstead -?? and three Long Island Railroad stations (LIRR). Metro 303 stands alone among all other Hempstead and Garden City apartments thanks to its fabulous features and amenities, central location, and proximity to multi-modal transit, colleges and universities, entertainment, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $600 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs
Parking Details: Parking garage: $200/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $35-95/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Metro 303 Apartments have any available units?
Metro 303 Apartments has 5 units available starting at $2,848 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Metro 303 Apartments have?
Some of Metro 303 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro 303 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Metro 303 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metro 303 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro 303 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Metro 303 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Metro 303 Apartments offers parking.
Does Metro 303 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metro 303 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro 303 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Metro 303 Apartments has a pool.
Does Metro 303 Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Metro 303 Apartments has accessible units.
Does Metro 303 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metro 303 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Metro 303 Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Metro 303 Apartments has units with air conditioning.

