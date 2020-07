Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking on-site laundry courtyard hot tub

Nestled within the heart of Long Island, Devonshire Hills offers the best of the Hauppauge, NY area. Our gorgeous apartments offer spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Residents of our apartment homes enjoy superior features within their space as well as throughout the community. Our Hauppauge, NY apartments offer superb amenities to make living here the very best including two resort style swimming pools, a tennis court, a dog park, outdoor BBQ and dining area, a playground and a fitness room complete with LifeFitness equipment (a nominal monthly charge of the fitness room). Select units have newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms and vinyl plank flooring. Each kitchen is fully-equipped with a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher and every apartment home has air conditioning. Choose between gas and electric cooking. Enjoy spacious closets (walk-in styled in select apartments). For the outdoorsy types, almost all of our apartments offer a balcony or ...