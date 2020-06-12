140 E Hartsdale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Commuter's dream! 900 square feet w/ entry foyer, dining area, huge living room w/ door to terrace with golf course views, kitchen with granite countertops, hall bathroom, large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, huge closet/office space. The building has common laundry, a live in super, fob key entry system, is walk to all and pet friendly building ($50 a month per dog, $35 per cat). The building offers parking based on availability; 1 assigned outdoor parking space for $165/month + sales tax or $255 + sale tax for a garage space. Don't miss out on this one!