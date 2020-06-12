All apartments in Hartsdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

140 E Hartsdale Avenue

140 East Hartsdale Avenue · (914) 860-6519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Hartsdale
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

140 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY 10530

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5M · Avail. now

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Commuter's dream! 900 square feet w/ entry foyer, dining area, huge living room w/ door to terrace with golf course views, kitchen with granite countertops, hall bathroom, large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, huge closet/office space. The building has common laundry, a live in super, fob key entry system, is walk to all and pet friendly building ($50 a month per dog, $35 per cat). The building offers parking based on availability; 1 assigned outdoor parking space for $165/month + sales tax or $255 + sale tax for a garage space. Don't miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 E Hartsdale Avenue have any available units?
140 E Hartsdale Avenue has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 E Hartsdale Avenue have?
Some of 140 E Hartsdale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 E Hartsdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
140 E Hartsdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 E Hartsdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 E Hartsdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 140 E Hartsdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 140 E Hartsdale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 140 E Hartsdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 E Hartsdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 E Hartsdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 140 E Hartsdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 140 E Hartsdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 140 E Hartsdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 140 E Hartsdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 E Hartsdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 E Hartsdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 E Hartsdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
