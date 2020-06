Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly renovated and expanded 1920's bungalow with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and filled with plentiful amounts of natural light. Original details can be seen throughout this modernized and chic residence with new stainless steel Bosch and LG appliances, new windows, hardwood floors, two zone central air conditioning and heating system with smart featured remote control.