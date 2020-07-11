/
luxury apartments
30 Luxury Apartments for rent in Greenport, NY
1 Unit Available
Greenport
160 5th Street
160 5th St, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
950 sqft
Bright and Airy Newly Renovated Beautiful Town House Unit with Stunning Views of Bay,Beach and Beyond. Simple and Elegant Decor.Located in the Charming Village of Greenport.Private Beach, Pool and Tennis Court.
1 Unit Available
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
63 Washington Ave
63 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Pristine condition fully renovated home located in the heart of Greenport Village with designer furnishings, private fenced backyard and access to a sandy beach approximately 1 mile from house.
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
47 Washington Avenue
47 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1800 sqft
Newly renovated and expanded 1920's bungalow with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and filled with plentiful amounts of natural light.
1 Unit Available
Greenport
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
1 Unit Available
Greenport
73355 Main Road
73355 Main Road, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Sunny Daze - Rent A Taste Of The East End. Stunning 3BR Colonial On 1.3 Acres For Up To 8 Guests! Beautifully Updated Bathroom & Eat-In Kitchen W/SS Appliances & Granite Countertops. Spacious Living Room. Family Room W/Queen Sleeper.
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
4 Bedrooms
$53,000
3300 sqft
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.
1 Unit Available
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
1 Unit Available
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
1 Unit Available
East Marion
1955 Trumans Path
1955 Trumans Path, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$32,000
2200 sqft
Cape Cod-Style Cedar-Shingle House Situated On Edge Of Low Bluff. Wooded Lot With Second-Story Master Bedroom Suite/Deck.
1 Unit Available
East Marion
180 Knoll Circle
180 Knoll Circle, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Exquisite waterfront home in Gardiner's Bay Estates. Open access to Bay, private Bay beach, 130" bulkhead.
1 Unit Available
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
1 Unit Available
Southold
1325 Old Shipyard Lane
1325 Old Shipyard Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1792 sqft
Founders Landing Southold Neighborhood Contemporary Home with vaulted livingroom ceiling. All new expansive rear deck. Designed for one level living with first floor bedroom suite, and laundry. Additional 2 bedrooms, and full bath upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
1 Unit Available
Southold
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.
1 Unit Available
Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
1 Unit Available
Southold
1605 N Parish Dr
1605 North Parish Drive, Southold, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
Seasonal Rental, June through the Fall. $10,000/week, $35,000/mos, 2 week minimum. Beautiful waterfront property on Peconic Bay. Beach, boating and swimming at your doorstep.
1 Unit Available
East Marion
501 Beach Court, #APT
501 Beach Court, East Marion, NY
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 Beach Court, #APT in East Marion. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
36225 Main Road
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1825 sqft
Exceptional Historic Cottage With Lush Scenic Courtyard, Fruit Orchards And Vineyard Views.
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â as well as 1.
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court
11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
4000 sqft
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet,
1 Unit Available
New Suffolk
1470 Jackson Street
1470 Jackson Street, New Suffolk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Available Sept 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020. 100 Ft. Of Sugar Sand Beach Awaits You This Summer In The Historic Hamlet Of New Suffolk! This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home On An Acre Also Features An Outdoor Shower And A Double-Sided Fireplace.
