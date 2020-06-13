/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenport West, NY
Greenport West
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month
Greenport West
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.
Greenport West
224 Bridge Street
224 Bridge Street, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautifully Renovated Antique Home. The Charm of the Past with Convenience of Today. 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths. Wifi Included. Short Distance to Village Center, Bay and Sound Beaches, Marina and a Winery. July 16th-30th $6K; August-LD $14K.
Greenport
73355 Main Road
73355 Main Road, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Sunny Daze - Rent A Taste Of The East End. Stunning 3BR Colonial On 1.3 Acres For Up To 8 Guests! Beautifully Updated Bathroom & Eat-In Kitchen W/SS Appliances & Granite Countertops. Spacious Living Room. Family Room W/Queen Sleeper.
Greenport West
905 9th Street
905 9th St, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
This home has had a total renovation from the studs. Everything is new. This North Fork property is just a stone throw from Greenport Village. The home offers excellent vacation potential, and is a terrific, convenient summer retreat.
Greenport West
1075 Inlet Ln
1075 Inlet Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
So Very Close To A Beautiful Bay Beach! 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths. 2 Large Decks And A Nice Yard. July - $5,500 Or $1,800 Per Week With Two Week Minimum. Or 8/18/19 To Labor Day (9/3/19) For $3800 Or $2,000 Per Week With Two Week Minimum
Results within 1 mile of Greenport West
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
Greenport
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
Southold
695 Rogers Road
695 Rogers Road, Southold, NY
Room for all in this classic 5BR Beixedon classic Dutch Gambrel. 150' to Southold Bay. Swimming, fishing, kayaking or sailing just a stone's throw from your waterview deck.
Greenport
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1450 sqft
Perfect location to explore the North Fork. Completely updated 2 bed/2 bath sunny farmhouse. Stylish kitchen with sliders to private backyard. Short stroll to village, beach, and transportation.
Greenport West
47 Washington Avenue
47 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1800 sqft
Newly renovated and expanded 1920's bungalow with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and filled with plentiful amounts of natural light.
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
Limited Summer 2020 left, only Aug 16th to Sept 5th: $14,000. Southold Summer Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Video: https://bit.ly/OBH2020b Open plan first floor living / dining room and screened in porch.
Southold
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
Available after Labor Day 2020.
Greenport
115 3rd St
115 3rd Street, Greenport, NY
Top location--Available 8/15/2020--steps from the ferry and LIRR--Totally redone FULLY FURNISHED 4 BR, 4 Bath Victorian, each with it's own Bath, EIK, Formal DR with fireplace and granny porch.
East Marion
2235 Cedar Lane
2235 Cedar Lane, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2440 sqft
Spacious waterfront in Gardiner's Bay Estates with private dock and direct access to Bay.
East Marion
180 Knoll Circle
180 Knoll Circle, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Exquisite waterfront home in Gardiner's Bay Estates. Open access to Bay, private Bay beach, 130" bulkhead.
East Marion
170 Dogwood Lane
170 Dogwood Lane, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Charming cottage in Gardiner's Bay Estates with private sandy Bay beach. Summer starts here!
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.
Greenport
317 South Street
317 South Street, Greenport, NY
Look No Further! Adorable 4 Bedroom Summer Rental In Historic Greenport Village. Easily Access All The Amenities That Village Life Has To Offer, Restaurants, Shops, Beaches, Wineries, Museums, And More!
East Marion
65 Bayview Drive
65 Bayview Drive, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1370 sqft
Summer Escape! Charming Cottage in Gardiner's Bay Estates with Private Bay Beach.
East Marion
500 Beach Court
500 Beach Court, East Marion, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Beach Court in East Marion. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Greenport West
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
Southold
1205 Lake Drive
1205 Lake Drive, Southold, NY
Rented July to Labor Day. Fabulous Lakefront Home With All The Amenities For A Wonderful Summer Vacation! Great Views Of Li Sound And Lake. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Panoramic Vies Of Long Island Sound, 20X60 In-Ground Heated Pool, Central Air.
Southold
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
Rented to Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.