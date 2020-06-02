All apartments in Greene County
Find more places like 85 New Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greene County, NY
/
85 New Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:16 PM

85 New Road

85 New Road ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

85 New Road, Greene County, NY 12468

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$19,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
playground
media room
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
garage
media room
Immersed in truly unique grounds is this Fabulous cedar log home. This stunning property is surrounded by breathtaking panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains reaching all the way to the North Dome. New log construction set on 20+ acres offers rural seclusion yet just a short drive to all amenities and local attractions. Features a private 1500ft driveway w/gated entryway+intercom system. 1st floor has 10ft ceilings & 25ft cathedral ceilings, 17ft roll up gate, two automatic garages and an 80'' TV theater room! 2nd floor living space brings the mountains into your home with large casement windows, plenty of southern sun and a different scenic view from every room! Open floor plan living/dining room staged with matching high-end GE Profile appliances. Includes an impressive 25-camera surveillance & alarm system, central A/C, radiant heat, nest thermostat, recessed lighting throughout, whole-house generator, lightening protection, in-ground 1000gal propane tank, playground, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 New Road have any available units?
85 New Road has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 New Road have?
Some of 85 New Road's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 New Road currently offering any rent specials?
85 New Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 New Road pet-friendly?
No, 85 New Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greene County.
Does 85 New Road offer parking?
Yes, 85 New Road offers parking.
Does 85 New Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 New Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 New Road have a pool?
No, 85 New Road does not have a pool.
Does 85 New Road have accessible units?
No, 85 New Road does not have accessible units.
Does 85 New Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 New Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 New Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 New Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 85 New Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Danbury, CTAlbany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NYEast Greenbush, NYNew Windsor, NYWestmere, NY
New Paltz, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYFairview, NYWatervliet, NYLiberty, NYHudson, NYCatskill, NYKingston, NYRhinebeck, NYTroy, NY
Rotterdam, NYMonticello, NYOneonta, NYBeacon, NYNewburgh, NYWalton, NYTorrington, CTMiddletown, NYMechanicstown, NYBennington, VTHighland Falls, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity