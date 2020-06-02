85 New Road ·

Amenities

garage air conditioning playground media room alarm system microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking playground garage media room

Immersed in truly unique grounds is this Fabulous cedar log home. This stunning property is surrounded by breathtaking panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains reaching all the way to the North Dome. New log construction set on 20+ acres offers rural seclusion yet just a short drive to all amenities and local attractions. Features a private 1500ft driveway w/gated entryway+intercom system. 1st floor has 10ft ceilings & 25ft cathedral ceilings, 17ft roll up gate, two automatic garages and an 80'' TV theater room! 2nd floor living space brings the mountains into your home with large casement windows, plenty of southern sun and a different scenic view from every room! Open floor plan living/dining room staged with matching high-end GE Profile appliances. Includes an impressive 25-camera surveillance & alarm system, central A/C, radiant heat, nest thermostat, recessed lighting throughout, whole-house generator, lightening protection, in-ground 1000gal propane tank, playground, and more!