373 Great River Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Country charmer waterfront home in Great River with 75 foot dock space included in rent. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large great room with Fireplace and views of River, full basement and 2 garages for storage. Beautiful views and access to the Connetquot River for kayaking, paddle boarding, boating and jet skiing. Landscaping included. Close to Timberpoint Country Club & Golf Course. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA L I Inc, contact Margaret Nenos at 631-881-4506 or mnenos@realtyconnectusa.com