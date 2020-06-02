373 Great River Road

Amenities
Country charmer waterfront home in Great River with 75 foot dock space included in rent. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large great room with Fireplace and views of River, full basement and 2 garages for storage. Beautiful views and access to the Connetquot River for kayaking, paddle boarding, boating and jet skiing. Landscaping included. Close to Timberpoint Country Club & Golf Course. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA L I Inc, contact Margaret Nenos at 631-881-4506 or mnenos@realtyconnectusa.com