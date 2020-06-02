All apartments in Great River
373 Great River Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

373 Great River Road

373 Great River Road · (631) 881-5160
Location

373 Great River Road, Great River, NY 11739
Great River

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

Country charmer waterfront home in Great River with 75 foot dock space included in rent. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large great room with Fireplace and views of River, full basement and 2 garages for storage. Beautiful views and access to the Connetquot River for kayaking, paddle boarding, boating and jet skiing. Landscaping included. Close to Timberpoint Country Club & Golf Course. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA L I Inc, contact Margaret Nenos at 631-881-4506 or mnenos@realtyconnectusa.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Great River Road have any available units?
373 Great River Road has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 373 Great River Road have?
Some of 373 Great River Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Great River Road currently offering any rent specials?
373 Great River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Great River Road pet-friendly?
No, 373 Great River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great River.
Does 373 Great River Road offer parking?
Yes, 373 Great River Road does offer parking.
Does 373 Great River Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373 Great River Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Great River Road have a pool?
No, 373 Great River Road does not have a pool.
Does 373 Great River Road have accessible units?
No, 373 Great River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Great River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 Great River Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Great River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 373 Great River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
