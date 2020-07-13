/
apartments with pool
71 Apartments for rent in Glen Cove, NY with pool
20 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,348
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
91 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
350 Herb Hill Road
350 Herb Hill Rd, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1261 sqft
Glen Cove. Second Floor Unit Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing offers comfortable, modern, amenity-rich residences available for lease, with the water, promenade and parkland just outside its doors.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
17 Mitchell Drive
17 Mitchell Drive, Kings Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
A magical, elegant and gracious storybook Tudor home awaits you...Sought after and rarely available location of Kennilworth, 24/7 guarded security gated community. Picturesque, Water Front pond and Manhasset Bay views.
1 Unit Available
Matinecock
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. One bedroom, one bath unit in luxury 55+ rental community on beautiful Roslyn Harbor. 24 hour doorman, washer/dryer in unit, outdoor heated pool, indoor parking spot, fitness center and community room.
1 Unit Available
North Hills
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
North Hills
218 Gosling Hill Drive
218 Gosling Hill Road, North Hills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3481 sqft
Most sought after gated Condo community. Estates I, 2 Bd.Rm 3 Bath ranch. Full finished walk out lower level. New insulation & LED high hats in the high ceilings. Sky light in owners bath. Deck in back and huge private gated court yard in front.
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
18 Manhasset Avenue
18 Manhasset Ave, Manorhaven, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
No offer is considered accepted until lease has been signed by owner and tenant . All information but not limited to age of property or size of house or anything is guaranteed and should be independently verified.
1 Unit Available
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day camps, country
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
159 Harbor View Drive
159 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
3450 sqft
Over 55 Community. Absolutely Turn Key. Oversized rooms with master on first floor. Beautiful flow. Gas fireplace and all the amenities of Harbor View: Indoor/Outdoor pool, gym, yoga classes and access to Harbor Links Golf Course right next door.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Cove
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,778
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,211
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,747
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
9 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,650
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
14 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,185
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
