Apartment List
/
NY
/
elmont
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:53 PM

247 Apartments for rent in Elmont, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Elmont
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Elmont
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Elmont

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
92-40 218th Place
92-40 218th Place, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Whole house 3 Bedroom rental in serene Tree Lined Street, Beautiful Quiet Block in the heart of Queens Village. Ideal Open Floor Plan, Huge Living Room. Bright and Airy--plenty of windows.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
89-09 237th Street
89-09 237th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully renovated, spacious and sunny legal rental in Bellerose.

1 of 9

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
18 Iris Ave
18 Iris Avenue, Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Location, Location, Location, Bright Sunny 2nd Floor Apt With New Kitchen, Updated Bath, And Wood Floors Located In The Heart Of Floral Park Village Convenient To RR, Shopping & Parkways.
Results within 5 miles of Elmont
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,632
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,720
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,703
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,413
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,467
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
29-07 Bell Blvd 1st Floor
29-07 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Unit 1st Floor Available 07/15/20 1 Bd 1 Bath Tudor Style Apt in Bayside - July 15 - Property Id: 297422 $1800 / 1br - 800ft - 1 Bedroom Apt in Bayside - Available July 15, 2020 (Bayside, New York) 1BR / 1Ba 800ft Laundry in basement Plenty of

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
8241 166th St House
82-41 166th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1350 sqft
Whole house with backyard basement - Property Id: 294165 New renovations whole house With backyard basement and garage Best neighborhood U pay own utilities Need good income Three way of the rent to move in Best neighborhood Call or text Raj

1 of 13

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Laurelton
226-24 141 Avenue
226-24 141st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Quiet tree lined street with center mall garden. Bright and brand new on the 2nd floor. Open concept living/dining centered within 3 windowed bedrooms and sleek eat-in kitchen. Modern white bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Laurelton
138-43 Springfield Blvd
138-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment & Basement In Prime Springfield Gardens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
76-35 173rd Street
76-35 173rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Step Into This One Of A Kind Extra Large Property In The Heart Of Fresh Meadows, First & Second Floor Feature 9 Foot Ceilings, Spacious Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Eat In Kitchen, Separate Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement Includes Family Room &

1 of 11

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
South Jamaica
114-02 149th Street
114-02 149th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Apartment in a Prime Area Right Off Linden and Sutphin Blvd. This Gorgeous Features Living-Room / Dining Rooms, Kitchens W/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Albertson
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2538 sqft
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
74-73 220th Street
74-73 220th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Oakland Gardens. Sunlit on a Quiet Block in Great Neighborhood. Great School District. All wooden Floors. Close to Alley Pond Park and All Major Highways. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Countertop.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
20 Jackson Ave
20 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Beautiful corner property in the heart of Mineola, close to all transportation and groceries.... Perfect for NYU (Winthrop) students Newly renovated house all high end appliances energy saver, New Hardwood floor Plenty of storge Don't miss it

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hewlett
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
City Guide for Elmont, NY

Elmont enjoys the prestige of being home to The Belmont Racetrack. The final leg of the Triple Crown, The Belmont Racetrack has been making dreams come true for over 100 years. Home to races featuring legends like Secretariat, Seabiscuit and Man O' War, it is a legend without rival. Still, there’s a lot more to Elmont than horses. The city is home to Nelson Demille and Vinny Testaverde as well as a large portion of America’s history.

Located on the border of Queens, Elmont is an ideal place for enjoying the good life outside the city. This is a classic American bedroom community. If too much quiet gives you a headache, don't even think about moving here. Residents retreat from their jobs and busy lives in the downtown high rises to quiet suburban homes on tree-lined lanes with manicured lawns and cul-de-sacs. One of the original settlements that flourished during the mass immigration of the 1800s, this area has seen more history than most of the country can claim. It remains a desirable place to begin a new life (unless you hate suburbia). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elmont, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Elmont Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYFranklin Square, NYNew Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYLynbrook, NYWest Hempstead, NY
Rockville Centre, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYHewlett, NYOceanside, NYNorth Hills, NYBay Park, NYManhasset, NYAlbertson, NYCedarhurst, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Stevens Institute of TechnologyMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York