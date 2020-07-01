247 Apartments for rent in Elmont, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 40
1 of 13
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 3
Elmont enjoys the prestige of being home to The Belmont Racetrack. The final leg of the Triple Crown, The Belmont Racetrack has been making dreams come true for over 100 years. Home to races featuring legends like Secretariat, Seabiscuit and Man O' War, it is a legend without rival. Still, there’s a lot more to Elmont than horses. The city is home to Nelson Demille and Vinny Testaverde as well as a large portion of America’s history.
Located on the border of Queens, Elmont is an ideal place for enjoying the good life outside the city. This is a classic American bedroom community. If too much quiet gives you a headache, don't even think about moving here. Residents retreat from their jobs and busy lives in the downtown high rises to quiet suburban homes on tree-lined lanes with manicured lawns and cul-de-sacs. One of the original settlements that flourished during the mass immigration of the 1800s, this area has seen more history than most of the country can claim. It remains a desirable place to begin a new life (unless you hate suburbia). See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.