130 Apartments for rent in East Rockaway, NY with hardwood floors

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
108 Franklin St
108 Franklin Street, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1092 sqft
Completely Renovated With Polished Hardwood Floors All Throughout. Granite Eat - In - Kitchen With Subway Tiled Back Splash And New Stainless Steel Appliances & Cabinets. 2 Large Bedrooms And Large Full Bathroom.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Lovely 2 BR 2 Bth Unit, wood floors, W/D, 2 Parking Spots (covered) CAC, Liv Rm, Kit , Din Area
Results within 1 mile of East Rockaway
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
130 Lyon Place
130 Lyon Place, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Completely Renovated 2BR rental on the first floor! Kit W/Ss Appliances, New Bath, Formal Dining Room. Bright, Open Sunroom. Master bedroom has awesome large closets!!! Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Basement with washer/dryer & Storage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
106 Atlantic Avenue
106 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
680 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo. Super Clean, Hardwood Floors Thru-Out

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
108 Chestnut Street
108 Chestnut Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Great one bedroom apartment boasts a large living room with hardwood floors, updated eat-in-kitchen, full bath, and one bedroom. Driveway parking.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
140 Williamson Street
140 Williamson Street, Bay Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Amazing waterviews down the canal like open Bay. Completely renovated and raised FEMA compliant. Boaters delight on a quiet dead-end st w one slip inc. Hardwood floors open and spacious. SS appaliance, stone counters, CAC.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
275 DENTON AVE
275 Denton Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LYNBROOK - Property Id: 317103 Beautiful apartment for rent in a private house with separate entrance. Living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, backyard included and 2 parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of East Rockaway
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewlett
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
223 E. Broadway
223 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Spacious Townhouse with terrace and side view of ocean. Open area to Living room with electric fireplace, dining area ,kitchen and half bath. Dark wood floors. Three bedrooms and 2 baths with w/d on same floor .

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
415 W Park Avenue
415 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom Apartment in the Westholme Area. Kitchen with outside kitchen area for table and chairs, 2 Baths Hardwood Floors throughout, Bright and Sunny, Front Porch facing South. No Pets, No Smoking

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
105 Pacific Blvd
105 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Brand new renovated 1 bedroom minutes away from the beach. the apartment was fully gutted and everything will be band new. kitchen with stone counters, wood flooring, window ac, new energy star windows and large deck.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
7 June Walk
7 June Walk, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
*******************AVAILABLE SEPT 16th THROUGH MAY 14th ONLY!!!!!***************************** Totally Renovated Home 2 Blocks From Beach and beginning of 2 mile long boardwalk. Walk to trendy west end restaurants, bars & shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Rockaway, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Rockaway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

