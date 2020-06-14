Apartment List
/
NY
/
east massapequa
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

26 Apartments for rent in East Massapequa, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Massapequa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Results within 5 miles of East Massapequa

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Salem Place
10 Salem Place, Copiague, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bedrooms home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
3 Powell Street
3 Powell Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT, NEWLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 7 MINS TO TRAIN STATION, SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC METERS, HEATING IS $100/MO (SEPT - APRIL)

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Seaford
1 Unit Available
2134 Jackson Avenue
2134 Jackson Avenue, Seaford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1737 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Colonial. wood floors throughout the house, Formal dinning room & living room, Excellent condition inside & out, with newly updated Kitchen & Baths. Laundry room on first floor near back door .

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
170 W Montauk Hwy Highway, #9
170 Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
55+ Development in Lindenhurst Village . This is 2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Hardwood floors. CAC Gas stove and heat. Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and Dryer in apartment.
Results within 10 miles of East Massapequa

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
44 Salem Rd
44 Salem Road, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious lower level with finished basement. Gorgeous hard wood floors through out. Ideal location, close to shopping and train station

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
182 Southwood Cir
182 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful Colonial with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and Office Room. 2500 Sq Ft Luxury Living Space with New Painting. New Roof. New Fence for Backyard. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including New Electric Range and New Refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Merrick
1 Unit Available
65 Merrick Avenue
65 Merrick Avenue North, Merrick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Location! Location! Location! 2nd Floor Apartment In Mixed-Use Building. This Mint 1-Bedroom Apartment Features Eat-In-Kitchen, Lr/Dr, Full Bath And Hardwood Floors. Stove Is Electric. Near To Shopping, Lirr And Entertainment. 1 Parking Spot.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Islip
1 Unit Available
10 Hawley Avenue
10 Hawley Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Beautifully renovated and updated 2 Bedroom apartment. Wood Floors, New Carpet, New Windows, Great space and Great Location, close to the Train.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
6 Arizona Avenue
6 Arizona Avenue, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1396 sqft
Sun drenched rooms with a huge backyard. Large living room, formal dining, Eat-in-Kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Huge Master bedroom on the main floor. Hardwood Floors, Reverse Coil System For Central air and Heating system.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
hardwood floors, 1 st floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
100 Division Avenue
100 Division Avenue, Levittown, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
laundry on premises, 2nd floor large one bedroom, hardwood floors

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
4 Willow Place
4 Willow Place, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Fabulous Split In North Hicksville Mid Block Location 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Eik With Ss Appliances, Skylights, Hi Hats, Hardwood Floors, Tenant Responsible For All The Utilities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
32 Briarcliff Road
32 Briarcliff Road, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Cape Style On Quiet Street, this house has bright living room, 4 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2144 7th St
2144 7th Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
This 4 bedroom cape features an updated kitchen with granite counters, 2 updated ceramic tiled baths, nice hardwood floors throughout, updated roof, heat, windows, and more. All this on a beautifully landscaped midblock location.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
105 Hardy Ln
105 Hardy Lane, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Mint Exp Ranch In Salisbury/ East Meadow Schools! 1800 Sq Ft Of Living Space! New Diamond Eik W/SS Appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
60 E John Street
60 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
Mint hugh colonial in mint condition, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertop, wooden floors thru out.Hugh Living/dining room, steel appliances,wooden deck, 2 totally new bathrooms.Many Extras.
City Guide for East Massapequa, NY

"Bronx to Massapequa / Cos where I come from quality is job one / And everybody up on Linden know we get the job done" - From "Jazz We've Got" by A Tribe Called Quest

Want to meet people who get the job done? Quality, hard-working citizens? East Massapequa, New York, is the place. A densely populated residential area located on the southern edge of Long Island in the scenic territory of Oyster Bay, East Massapequa is an outlier of the the New York lifestyle this an old neighborhood with a ton of history and a culture of its own. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Massapequa, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Massapequa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

East Massapequa 1 BedroomsEast Massapequa 2 BedroomsEast Massapequa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Massapequa 3 BedroomsEast Massapequa Apartments with Balcony
East Massapequa Apartments with GarageEast Massapequa Apartments with GymEast Massapequa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Massapequa Apartments with Parking
East Massapequa Apartments with PoolEast Massapequa Cheap PlacesEast Massapequa Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Massapequa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NY
West Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYCedarhurst, NYLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYBay Shore, NY
Port Washington, NYBabylon, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYFreeport, NYIsland Park, NYEast Farmingdale, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYNorthport, NYBay Park, NYHicksville, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyAdelphi University
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeHofstra University
Molloy College