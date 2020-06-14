26 Apartments for rent in East Massapequa, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 11
"Bronx to Massapequa / Cos where I come from quality is job one / And everybody up on Linden know we get the job done" - From "Jazz We've Got" by A Tribe Called Quest
Want to meet people who get the job done? Quality, hard-working citizens? East Massapequa, New York, is the place. A densely populated residential area located on the southern edge of Long Island in the scenic territory of Oyster Bay, East Massapequa is an outlier of the the New York lifestyle this an old neighborhood with a ton of history and a culture of its own. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Massapequa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.