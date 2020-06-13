Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

23 Apartments for rent in East Marion, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Marion
1 Unit Available
1955 Trumans Path
1955 Trumans Path, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$32,000
2200 sqft
Cape Cod-Style Cedar-Shingle House Situated On Edge Of Low Bluff. Wooded Lot With Second-Story Master Bedroom Suite/Deck.
Results within 1 mile of East Marion

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
24 Beach Road
24 Beach Road, Greenport, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,000
700 sqft
Take in exquisite views of the bay and Greenport Harbor from this light filled and hip beach cottage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Orient
1 Unit Available
38195 E Main Road
38195 Main Rd, Orient, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Enjoy the summer in charming Orient Point. Sunny & spacious expanded ranch features 3 BR, 1.5 baths, Eat in kitchen, formal dining & living rooms, office and large den with sleeper. Sliders to wrap deck facing fenced yard with country views.

1 of 15

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
1075 Inlet Ln
1075 Inlet Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
So Very Close To A Beautiful Bay Beach! 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths. 2 Large Decks And A Nice Yard. July - $5,500 Or $1,800 Per Week With Two Week Minimum. Or 8/18/19 To Labor Day (9/3/19) For $3800 Or $2,000 Per Week With Two Week Minimum
Results within 5 miles of East Marion

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
412 Front St
412 Front Street, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Classic Restored Victorian In The Heart Of Greenport Village. Perfect for Year Round Living With Lovely Front Porch. Apartment on 2 Floor-New Kitchen,Granite Counters With Dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Orient
1 Unit Available
590 Winward Road
590 Windward Road, Orient, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3000 sqft
Orient waterfront home set on an acre of land with private beach features break taking water Views of the sound from both floors, balconies and all rooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
1784 sqft
Limited Summer 2020 left, only Aug 16th to Sept 5th: $14,000. Southold Summer Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Video: https://bit.ly/OBH2020b Open plan first floor living / dining room and screened in porch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Available after Labor Day 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
115 3rd St
115 3rd Street, Greenport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Top location--Available 8/15/2020--steps from the ferry and LIRR--Totally redone FULLY FURNISHED 4 BR, 4 Bath Victorian, each with it's own Bath, EIK, Formal DR with fireplace and granny porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of East Marion

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
1305 Hiawathas Path
1305 Hiawathas Path, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Laughing Waters Ranch with a beautifully landscaped.35 private yard with patio, Playset, fire pit, gas grill. Walk to Private Association Beach. This charming 3 bed, 2 bath has a Master suite, cac and a large den which overlooks a beautiful yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
695 Rogers Road
695 Rogers Road, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Room for all in this classic 5BR Beixedon classic Dutch Gambrel. 150' to Southold Bay. Swimming, fishing, kayaking or sailing just a stone's throw from your waterview deck.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southold
1 Unit Available
1325 Old Shipyard Lane
1325 Old Shipyard Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1792 sqft
Founders Landing Southold Neighborhood Contemporary Home with vaulted livingroom ceiling. All new expansive rear deck. Designed for one level living with first floor bedroom suite, and laundry. Additional 2 bedrooms, and full bath upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
Sag Harbor
1 Unit Available
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sag Harbor
1 Unit Available
58 Garden Street
58 Garden Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
2000 sqft
* BRAND NEW LISTING * SUMMER RENTAL IN SAG HARBOR VILLAGE just One Block from Town: Picturesque Sag Harbor Village living at its most peaceful and convenient.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
26 Griswold Point
26 Griswold Point Road, New London County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Enjoy a wonderful vacation experience in this incredible five acre Oceanfront Estate that boast a magnificent private setting with breathtaking and panoramic water vistas of Long Island Sound and the CT River of beautiful shoreline with open meadows
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Marion, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Marion renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

