Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM

15 Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Islip renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
84 W Main Street
84 West Main Street, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Enjoy Main Street living in this lovely two floor apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors in both the 2 Bedrooms. 2 FULL bathrooms. Kitchen / living room combo with full bath, and one bedroom on first floor.
Results within 10 miles of East Islip
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
157 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,393
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1247 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 North Country Road
496 Route 25A, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Style Colonial, Large EIK, 5 Brs, wall to wall carpeting & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, absolutely no pets or smoking. Landlord installing new Oil HA heating system. Landlord maintains grounds & grass cuttings.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Point
167 Middle Rd
167 Middle Road, Blue Point, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Extra Large Studio with Hardwood Floors, Quartz Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, on site washer/Dryer. off street Parking.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ronkonkoma
21 Jefferson St
21 Jefferson Street, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Immaculate Ranch, Huge Living Room/Dining Room Area, High Ceiling, Lots of Natural Light, Freshly painted and New Molding Everywhere, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Deck and Backyard Area, Smithtown SD, Labdlord pays all utilities except for cable,

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
24 Helen Ave
24 Helen Avenue, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Nicely updated Ranch Home Offers updated kitchen, baths,hardwood floors, windows, roof & siding. Sliders off kitchen to yard. Large detached 2 car garage

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Commack
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor Apartment With Large open Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees. Close To Shopping, Parkways And Restaurants!

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
155 W 11th St
155 West 11th Street, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
This large 1BR/1BA residence in the West Village features 11ft ceilings highly-crafted details, deeply luxurious finishes, and views over the lush private garden of The Greenwich Lane.
City Guide for East Islip, NY

Originally labeled "East of Islip," referring to the larger close-by town of Islip, it formally acquired its East Islip name in 1890 from the Nicoll estate's heirs.

East Islip, along with its contiguous neighbor, Great River, takes a back seat to no other locale when it comes to discussing American founding fathers and the settlement history of older, more established communities in and around the suburban New York City metropolitan area. East Islip, located in central Long Island, is a snappy commute of 45 miles as the crow flies from central Manhattan. It's such a relatively small enclave that it collectively shares, along with Great River, just one postal zip code between them (11730). It's labeled as a CDP (census designated place) by the United States Census Bureau. As of 2010, the area boasted 14,475 residents, all of whom are able to partake in the idyllic, classic seashore region of Great South Bay that borders it. Throw in nearby offshore Fire Island, and you've got a summertime of fun and relaxation to die for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Islip, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Islip renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

