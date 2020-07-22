Apartment List
/
NY
/
east atlantic beach
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:14 AM

27 Furnished Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY

Furnished apartments in East Atlantic Beach can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situati... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
35 Oswego Avenue
35 Oswego Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Winter Rental Cozy Cottage with driveway & covered front porch is available from Sept 15, 2020 to May 14, 2021. Lovely Furnished Winter Rental has livingroom, kitchen, dining area, 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. Washer/Dryer in basement.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
45 Florida Street
45 Florida Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental--Beachside West End Ranch has L-shaped livingrm-DiningArea w/Fireplace, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, bath & washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1408 sqft
Whole House Off-Season Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
29 Wisconsin St
29 Wisconsin Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Winter Rental!! Picture Prefect 3 Bedroom Ranch Located In The Desirable West End Of Long Beach. Features Open Layout, Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of East Atlantic Beach

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available July 1 thru July 31.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
707 W Olive Street
707 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint Contemporary 4 Br 2.5 Bth Fully Furnished With Formal Dining Room Open Layout. Perfect For Entertaining. Hardwood Floors Driveway ..................

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
235 W Park Avenue
235 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished One Bedroom, One Bath Condo on the 4th floor with nice view of the bay. Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Area, Terrace, Washer/ Dryer In Unit. Hardwood Floors, Gym. Party room, roof top deck.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
106 Atlantic Avenue
106 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
680 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo. Super Clean, Hardwood Floors Thru-Out

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental. Immaculate! Clean, Bright, Furnished Large 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment, Over Sized Terrace With Stunning Ocean Views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
The Canals
718 E Chester Street
718 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Mint Whole House For Seasonal Rental, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Beach Towels, Bathing Suits And Toothbrushes. Easy Access To The Ocean, Famous Long Beach Boardwalk, Town, Shops, Restaurants, Houses Of Worship, Golf.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
13 Carousel Ln
13 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
fully furnished Sprawling ranch family room formal living room dining room large gourmet kitchen yard with pool

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
The Canals
52 Curley
52 Curley Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
renting for next summer furnished four bedroom three bath split level with views of the gardens floor to ceiling windows modern kitchen with all high quality cabinets counter and appliances large screen TV s through out fireplace wetbar four

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
234 E Olive Street
234 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
fully furnished beach house, prime location, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room and dining room, family room, leading to private yard, freshly painted with hardwood floors, french doors, high ceilings, crown moldings, private gardens.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Rd 8B
360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL Long Beach 360 Shore Rd Now-Oct.1, Pkg inc. - Property Id: 313185 Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.
Results within 10 miles of East Atlantic Beach

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rochdale
151-50 135th Avenue
151-50 135th Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unique 4 Bedroom/1 Bath Completely Furnished & Accessorized Home Featuring Use of Yard & Parking For 3-4 Cars. Perfect Residential Location - Adjacent to JFK Airport - Bordering North Conduit/Rockaway Blvd.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
25 E Lido Blvd S
25 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER JULY$Rented & Avail/AUGUST $22K Labor Day 5k OR Winter $5500 per month or year round /summer options/ MOVE IN & Ideal / all new/ 4-5 bedroom / furnished / formal living room/Dining room/ spacious new kitchen with breakfast nook/ and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
79 Inwood
79 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
Ideal SUMMER getaway Updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom JULY AND AUGUST FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!!! Free beach passes !!! Walk to private ocean beaches and beautiful scenic channel and Jones Inlet beaches. Call for Important details ...

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in East Atlantic Beach, NY

Furnished apartments in East Atlantic Beach can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in East Atlantic Beach as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

Similar Pages

East Atlantic Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach Apartments with Balconies
East Atlantic Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Atlantic Beach Apartments with ParkingEast Atlantic Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
East Atlantic Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach Luxury ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYEast Rockaway, NYCedarhurst, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYBellmore, NYUniondale, NY
Lido Beach, NYRye, NYWest Babylon, NYBay Park, NYPelham Manor, NYHewlett, NYOld Westbury, NYMerrick, NYManorhaven, NYNorth Hills, NYMonmouth Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University