apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM
128 Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
38 Clayton Ave
38 Clayton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
GORGEOUS One Bedroom Summer Rental on a Desirable Beachside Block in East Atlantic Beach!! Feachers include: Large Living Room Dining Room With Hardwood Floors Throughout-Small Office Area-Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steele Appliances and
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
40 Trenton Avenue
40 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
COME RIDE THE WAVE IN THIS ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN PRIVATE EAST ATLANTIC BEACH! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION OFFERS ENTERTAINING BACKYARD, PRIVATE PARKING, OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY ROOM, TWO DECKS with OCEAN AND MANHATTAN VIEWS...
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Maryland Avenue
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view 5 room ALL NEW apartment, Large front deck with water views, Extra large living room with dining area, beautiful kitchen and bath, great appliances, moldings, high hats all hi end finishes, washer and dryer in the unit,
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
105 Ohio Avenue
105 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
rendy and Lively West End with Garage Parking! Upper 3 Bed,Full Bath,EIK,L-shape Dinning Area,Fron Porch,Side Porch,Outdoor shower,Storage room for bikes, HWFlrs, share use of W&D, a lot of closetsEnjoy friendly beach community!Easy commute to the
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
99 Wisconsin Street
99 Wisconsin Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Absolutely Picture Perfect New Construction Summer Rental! Features: Sunny Open Layout, Gorgeous Kitchen W/Ss Appliances & Granite Counters & Island, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Area, Large Front Deck, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Stunning Wood Flooring
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
51 Vermont Street
51 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
West End Beachside Contemporary $7500 for July. Full Size Garage. 2-level upper deck. Outside shower. First Fl: Entry, 1/2 bath, Open kitchen w/Granite Counter breakfast bar--Living room & dining area with wood floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
15 Wyoming Avenue
15 Wyoming Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
Gorgeous Stucco Contemporary Only Seconds Away From The Beach. Living Room & Dining Room W/ 25' Ceilings Fireplace & Balcony With A Breathtaking View Of The Ocean. Eat-In-Kitchen W/ Corian Counter Tops & New Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West End
75 Pennsylvania Ave
75 Pennsylvania Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Best Location!! Close to Beach, Shopping & Restaurants, West End, Wide Block, 4Bedroom, 1.5Bath, W/D, Sunroom, AC, Large Front Patio, Pet Friendly. Perfect Maintenance Free Summer Getaway!
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
76 Vermont Street
76 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Mint 3 Br, 1.5 Bath Totally Renovated Whole House Rental. Skylights, H/W Floors. CAC, Open Kitchen W/pass through to Lr/Dr. Each Br Has Double Closet. Fully Fenced Front And Back Yd. BBQ, Small Table. Small Dog Possible w/Pet Deposit
Results within 5 miles of East Atlantic Beach
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,560
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,005
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Rd 8B
360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Beach 360 Shore Rd SUMMER RENTAL, PARKING INC - Property Id: 313185 Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Plainfield Ave
51 Plainfield Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st. floor apartment. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Lots of closets. Washer/Dryer in basement. 2 car parking in driveway.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hewlett
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Showings Will Begin After July 5th. In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.
