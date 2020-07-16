98 MILLER RD

Amenities

The Schuyler Mansion dates back to the late 1700's, and is situated on almost 8 acres with a common pastoral front lawn, waterfall, and large front porch. Shared laundry with coin-operated washer & dryer, and parking lot. This 1BR, 1BA apartment has a sleeping loft at the top of a spiral staircase, and a living room full of windows. Located on the 3rd floor. 5 min to Rhinebeck Village. TERMS: 1 year lease, 1st & 1 mo security + 1/2 month commission due at lease signing. Cats OK. Tenants pay electricity & cable. Heat included . Available immediately.