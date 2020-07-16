All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

98 MILLER RD

98 Miller Road · (917) 270-9336
Location

98 Miller Road, Dutchess County, NY 12572

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
The Schuyler Mansion dates back to the late 1700's, and is situated on almost 8 acres with a common pastoral front lawn, waterfall, and large front porch. Shared laundry with coin-operated washer & dryer, and parking lot. This 1BR, 1BA apartment has a sleeping loft at the top of a spiral staircase, and a living room full of windows. Located on the 3rd floor. 5 min to Rhinebeck Village. TERMS: 1 year lease, 1st & 1 mo security + 1/2 month commission due at lease signing. Cats OK. Tenants pay electricity & cable. Heat included . Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 MILLER RD have any available units?
98 MILLER RD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 MILLER RD have?
Some of 98 MILLER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 MILLER RD currently offering any rent specials?
98 MILLER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 MILLER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 MILLER RD is pet friendly.
Does 98 MILLER RD offer parking?
Yes, 98 MILLER RD offers parking.
Does 98 MILLER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 MILLER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 MILLER RD have a pool?
No, 98 MILLER RD does not have a pool.
Does 98 MILLER RD have accessible units?
No, 98 MILLER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 98 MILLER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 MILLER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 MILLER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 MILLER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
