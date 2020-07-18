29 STISSING VIEW DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Travel up a tree lined drive to a totally private retreat with gorgeous views to the Taconic Hills and the Berkshire Mountains. Ten minutes to Rhinebeck. Enjoy the tennis court & walking trails throughout 26 bucolic acres. The 2 BR Cottage has been restored to perfection with EIK, picture windows throughout with views of beautiful gardens and fruit trees, a large slate patio with built-in BBQ, HW floors, SS appliances, washer & dryer, with 2-car garage .under the cotage. Grounds care and snow removal included.Tenant has access to swimming pond on property. Tenant pays all utilities. Available for showings 7/8/20