All apartments in Dutchess County
Find more places like 29 STISSING VIEW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dutchess County, NY
/
29 STISSING VIEW DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

29 STISSING VIEW DR

29 Stissing View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29 Stissing View Drive, Dutchess County, NY 12572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Travel up a tree lined drive to a totally private retreat with gorgeous views to the Taconic Hills and the Berkshire Mountains. Ten minutes to Rhinebeck. Enjoy the tennis court & walking trails throughout 26 bucolic acres. The 2 BR Cottage has been restored to perfection with EIK, picture windows throughout with views of beautiful gardens and fruit trees, a large slate patio with built-in BBQ, HW floors, SS appliances, washer & dryer, with 2-car garage .under the cotage. Grounds care and snow removal included.Tenant has access to swimming pond on property. Tenant pays all utilities. Available for showings 7/8/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 STISSING VIEW DR have any available units?
29 STISSING VIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dutchess County, NY.
What amenities does 29 STISSING VIEW DR have?
Some of 29 STISSING VIEW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 STISSING VIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
29 STISSING VIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 STISSING VIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 29 STISSING VIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 29 STISSING VIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 29 STISSING VIEW DR offers parking.
Does 29 STISSING VIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 STISSING VIEW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 STISSING VIEW DR have a pool?
No, 29 STISSING VIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 29 STISSING VIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 29 STISSING VIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 29 STISSING VIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 STISSING VIEW DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 STISSING VIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 STISSING VIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office
Hyde Park, NY 12538

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTNanuet, NY
Elmsford, NYTarrytown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYRhinebeck, NYBeacon, NYFairview, NYKingston, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NY
Catskill, NYPeekskill, NYRidgefield, CTHudson, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYPomona, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYChester, NYWestport, CTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University