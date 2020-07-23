2256 Bulls Head Road

Amenities

Commercial 700+ retail or office opportunity perfectly situated on highly visible intersections of Route 82 and Route 19 in Stanfordville. This circa 1836 historic building has been completely renovated with charm and modern utility. Wide board oak flooring, wainscotting, light fixtures and molding details provide an immediate comfortable feeling upon entry. 9 foot+ ceilings and oversized windows and doors enable excellent light. Bluestone steps up to the front porch make for a seamless entry. Emaculate basement is an additional 1400 square feet of space. This opportunity for your revenue stream is ready immediately. Minutes from Taconic State Parkway and nearby to Millbrook, Rhinebeck, Millerton, Sharon CT and more.