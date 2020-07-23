All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

2256 Bulls Head Road

2256 Bulls Head Road · (917) 685-8575
Location

2256 Bulls Head Road, Dutchess County, NY 12581

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Commercial 700+ retail or office opportunity perfectly situated on highly visible intersections of Route 82 and Route 19 in Stanfordville. This circa 1836 historic building has been completely renovated with charm and modern utility. Wide board oak flooring, wainscotting, light fixtures and molding details provide an immediate comfortable feeling upon entry. 9 foot+ ceilings and oversized windows and doors enable excellent light. Bluestone steps up to the front porch make for a seamless entry. Emaculate basement is an additional 1400 square feet of space. This opportunity for your revenue stream is ready immediately. Minutes from Taconic State Parkway and nearby to Millbrook, Rhinebeck, Millerton, Sharon CT and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 Bulls Head Road have any available units?
2256 Bulls Head Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2256 Bulls Head Road currently offering any rent specials?
2256 Bulls Head Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 Bulls Head Road pet-friendly?
No, 2256 Bulls Head Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 2256 Bulls Head Road offer parking?
No, 2256 Bulls Head Road does not offer parking.
Does 2256 Bulls Head Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2256 Bulls Head Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 Bulls Head Road have a pool?
No, 2256 Bulls Head Road does not have a pool.
Does 2256 Bulls Head Road have accessible units?
No, 2256 Bulls Head Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 Bulls Head Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2256 Bulls Head Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2256 Bulls Head Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2256 Bulls Head Road does not have units with air conditioning.
