Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.1 acres of land with gorgeous landscaping and hardscaping, this home features an updated kitchen, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath, and sliding glass doors that lead to a large deck off the rear of the house, and a fabulous living room area with soaring ceilings. Available immediately!