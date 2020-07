141 PINEBROOK DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN PINEBROOK ESTATES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT OPENS INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND ENSUITE BATHROOM. INTERIOR ACCESS TO BASEMENT FOR WASHER,DRYER AND ABUNDANT STORAGE. OTHER AMENDITIES INCLUDE WASHER AND DRYER, ONE CAR GARAGE, PRIVATE DECK OVERLOOKING REAR YARD, CENTRAL AC AND AFFORDABLE NATURAL GAS HEATING AND COOKING. MINUTES TO ROUTE 9, CIA , COLLEGES, HOSPITALS , SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.ABSOLUTELY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.TENANT TO COMPENSATE THEIR AGENT.APPLICATION,GOOD CREDIT & PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED.TENANT TO PAY NATURAL GAS,ELECTRIC,WATER,SEWER,WATER SOFTENER SALT,CABLE AND HOA FEE.