All apartments in Dutchess County
Find more places like 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dutchess County, NY
/
14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT

14 Troutbeck Crescent · (845) 224-8301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14 Troutbeck Crescent, Dutchess County, NY 12501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 4613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Located in the Town of Amenia, New York in Dutchess County New York. Light and bright rental with 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, open concept living, dining and kitchen with wall of sliding doors opening to a spacious deck with fireplace which overlooks a view of the mountains. Main floor master bedroom suite, den, office, enclosed porch, lap pool with hot tub. Two additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath on the second floor. Lower level with fireplace, game room, full bath and storage. No pets. Minutes to Wassaic Train, Center of Amenia, and Sharon CT. Come and explore Dutchess County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT have any available units?
14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT have?
Some of 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT currently offering any rent specials?
14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT pet-friendly?
No, 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT offer parking?
No, 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT does not offer parking.
Does 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT have a pool?
Yes, 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT has a pool.
Does 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT have accessible units?
No, 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT does not have accessible units.
Does 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office
Hyde Park, NY 12538

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTNanuet, NY
Elmsford, NYTarrytown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYRhinebeck, NYBeacon, NYFairview, NYKingston, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NY
Catskill, NYPeekskill, NYRidgefield, CTHudson, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYPomona, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYChester, NYWestport, CTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity