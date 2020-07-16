14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT

Amenities

Located in the Town of Amenia, New York in Dutchess County New York. Light and bright rental with 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, open concept living, dining and kitchen with wall of sliding doors opening to a spacious deck with fireplace which overlooks a view of the mountains. Main floor master bedroom suite, den, office, enclosed porch, lap pool with hot tub. Two additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath on the second floor. Lower level with fireplace, game room, full bath and storage. No pets. Minutes to Wassaic Train, Center of Amenia, and Sharon CT. Come and explore Dutchess County.