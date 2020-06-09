4875 Nassau Point Rd

Amenities

Nestled among rolling wooded hills in one of the North Fork's most prestigious neighborhoods, this immaculate and private 5 bedroom, 4.55 bathroom beach home awaits you. Spacious living quarters, breath taking water views, loads of natural light, heated pool, soaring two story living space and 1.75 private acres are all that you need to relax and enjoy what the North Fork has to offer. Three ensuite bedrooms and two additional bedrooms make this home ideal for relaxed living. Enjoy coffee on your private master balcony while watching peaceful Peconic Bay sunrises. This home is truly a Nassau Point classic.