Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:25 AM

4875 Nassau Point Rd

4875 Nassau Point Road · (631) 734-7100
Location

4875 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935
Cutchogue

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nestled among rolling wooded hills in one of the North Fork's most prestigious neighborhoods, this immaculate and private 5 bedroom, 4.55 bathroom beach home awaits you. Spacious living quarters, breath taking water views, loads of natural light, heated pool, soaring two story living space and 1.75 private acres are all that you need to relax and enjoy what the North Fork has to offer. Three ensuite bedrooms and two additional bedrooms make this home ideal for relaxed living. Enjoy coffee on your private master balcony while watching peaceful Peconic Bay sunrises. This home is truly a Nassau Point classic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4875 Nassau Point Rd have any available units?
4875 Nassau Point Rd has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4875 Nassau Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4875 Nassau Point Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 Nassau Point Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4875 Nassau Point Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cutchogue.
Does 4875 Nassau Point Rd offer parking?
No, 4875 Nassau Point Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4875 Nassau Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4875 Nassau Point Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 Nassau Point Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4875 Nassau Point Rd has a pool.
Does 4875 Nassau Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 4875 Nassau Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 Nassau Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4875 Nassau Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4875 Nassau Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4875 Nassau Point Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
