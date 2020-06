Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking. Minimum Credit Score of 675 or higher. Credit, Income and references will all be verified.