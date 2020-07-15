/
/
croton on hudson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
85 Apartments for rent in Croton-on-Hudson, NY📍
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Benedict Boulevard
60 Benedict Boulevard, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1229 sqft
Completely updated single family within walking distance to Croton Harmon Train Station. This three bedroom one bath is completely updated with New Windows, Hot Water Heater & Boiler. This house has recently been changed over from oil to gas.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Bungalow #3
10 Bungalow Road, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
Three Bedroom Apartment. Sleeps 6-8 People. One Queen And Four Single Beds. Apartment Offers Outdoor BBQ, Picnic Tables, And AC. For Your Pleasure We Have Beach Chairs, Beach Towels, And Bicycles.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1970 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Town-home on the shores of the Hudson River!! SPECIAL FEATURES; Inviting Gas Fireplace, Washer & Dryer in unit Brand New Rem Halo Air Purifier...
Results within 1 mile of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Old Albany Post Road
13 Old Albany Post Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1256 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back
Results within 5 miles of Croton-on-Hudson
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Cedar Lane
227 Cedar Lane, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1091 sqft
Rent a piece of history! Circa 1750 log cabin on 6.5 private acres in Ossining bordering Watershed and Park land. Hand hewn beams, wide plank hardwood floors, original dutch door and stone fireplace. Pond, brook and magnificent wildlife.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Chateau Rive
106 Chateau Rive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Perched high on a hill overlooking the Hudson River sits a unique property called Chateau Rive. You will delight in the majestic views (not all apartments have river views) from the grounds that surround you. Close to shopping, train, park and more.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
292 Saw Mill Road
292 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
900 sqft
Charming apartment! Very Private - Property Id: 314791 One of a kind; apartment on tree lined road & private house. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, crisp & clean. Freshly painted updated bathroom, charming kitchen. Chappaqua schools.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Ringgold Street
90 Ringgold Street, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
745 sqft
Senior Living at its Best Located in historic Peekskill, New York, and overlooking the spectacular Hudson River, Drum Hill Senior Living Community provides an innovative housing option for those 62 years of age and over.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
279 Buttonwood Avenue
279 Buttonwood Avenue, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3800 sqft
Custom built colonial set high on a knoll overlooking rolling lawns and tall trees.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
243 Woods Brooke Circle
243 Woods Brooke Circle, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1654 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse in the popular complex, The Woods. Updated kitchen and bathroom. The bright, walkout basement is a perfect place for guests: it has the second bedroom and a full bathroom and the family room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
190 N State Road
190 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Completely renovated apartment in mixed use building. Brand new everything! Unit with wonderful open floor plan and only 1 flight of stairs up.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Belle Avenue
15 Belle Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Welcome Home to a wonderfully renovated and spacious unit featuring a large living / dining combo (14 x 25) with modern lighting, wood floors, plenty of natural light.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
796-800 Brookridge Dr.
796 Brookridge Dr, Valley Cottage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 BR on 2nd floor of apartment complex that includes heat and water, neutral d cor, w/w carpet, a/c units, no smoking, common coin operated laundry facilities on premises! Convenient to thruway, shopping, etc.!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Halgren Crescent
60 Halgren Crescent, Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Spacious Tri Level Townhome located right across from park/playground, New stone step entry includes 3 Bedrooms, 1.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1339 Kitchawan Road
1339 Kitchawan Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2600 sqft
If you are looking for an updated home on exquisite property in a private setting, look no further! Beautifully landscaped property with extensive patio, gravel driveway and lots of parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1840 Crompond Road
1840 Crompond Road, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful, Easy Access One Bedroom Co-Op, located in quiet, sought after Stomegate. Two large walk in closets with plenty of storage as well as a storage area located in Bldg. 8. Common laundry room located in each bldg.
Results within 10 miles of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,177
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,046
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Croton-on-Hudson area include CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and Barnard College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Croton-on-Hudson from include New York, Bronx, Stamford, Yonkers, and New Rochelle.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTFair Lawn, NJ
Port Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJWest Haverstraw, NYPeekskill, NYSleepy Hollow, NYNanuet, NYNyack, NYTarrytown, NY