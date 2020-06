Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Completely updated single family within walking distance to Croton Harmon Train Station. This three bedroom one bath is completely updated with New Windows, Hot Water Heater & Boiler. This house has recently been changed over from oil to gas. Hardwood Floors throughout the whole house. Large eat in kitchen, dining area, living room w/ fireplace. Three very spacious bedrooms. Beautiful yard for entertaining.