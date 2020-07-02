All apartments in Cornwall-on-Hudson
78 Duncan Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

78 Duncan Avenue

78 Duncan Avenue · (845) 554-4792
Location

78 Duncan Avenue, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520
Cornwall-on-Hudson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Bright, sunny, LARGE two bedroom apartment in the heart of the Village of Cornwall on Hudson. Second floor apartment with large living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom with tub/shower. Spacious, flat yard with plenty of room to sit outside, grill and enjoy nature. Shared coin-op washer/dryer located on second floor. Off street parking. Close to everything - schools, restaurants and amenities. No pets - no smoking. INCLUDED in rent: off street parking lot, mailbox, common area coin-op washer/dryer, water, lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Duncan Avenue have any available units?
78 Duncan Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Duncan Avenue have?
Some of 78 Duncan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Duncan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
78 Duncan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Duncan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 78 Duncan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornwall-on-Hudson.
Does 78 Duncan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 78 Duncan Avenue offers parking.
Does 78 Duncan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Duncan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Duncan Avenue have a pool?
No, 78 Duncan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 78 Duncan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 78 Duncan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Duncan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Duncan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Duncan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Duncan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
