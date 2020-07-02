78 Duncan Avenue

Amenities

Bright, sunny, LARGE two bedroom apartment in the heart of the Village of Cornwall on Hudson. Second floor apartment with large living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom with tub/shower. Spacious, flat yard with plenty of room to sit outside, grill and enjoy nature. Shared coin-op washer/dryer located on second floor. Off street parking. Close to everything - schools, restaurants and amenities. No pets - no smoking. INCLUDED in rent: off street parking lot, mailbox, common area coin-op washer/dryer, water, lawn care and snow removal.