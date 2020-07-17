All apartments in Columbia County
15 Hudson Yards

15 Hudson Street · (212) 418-2060
Location

15 Hudson Street, Columbia County, NY 12534

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 72D · Avail. now

$15,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Be the first to live in this corner two bedroom, 1,769 square foot home in New York City's newest neighborhood, Hudson Yards. The corner great room allows for effortless entertaining and gracious living, and 10'7" floor-to-ceiling windows with north and west exposure offer spectacular views of the Hudson River and New York City skyline. The open chef's kitchen features an island of Italian Grigio Trambiserra marble, oak cabinetry in black-ink stain, marble backsplash, and Miele appliances including vented gas cooktop, double ovens with steam and speed oven, and wine storage. The master bedroom suite offers northerly river views, dual walk-in closets, and five-fixture bathroom with six-foot soaking tub, floating stone vanity of polished Blue De Savoie marble, fixtures by Dornbracht, and radiant heated floors of sand brushed Blue de Savoie marble. The secondary bedroom features Hudson river views and en-suite bathroom with honed Solakas Greek marble walls and floors. Powder room with polished Nordic Bone quartzite floors and vanity walls. Utility room with washer and vented dryer.

WORLD-CLASS AMENITIES

Developed by Related and designed by the renowned firms Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Rockwell Group, Fifteen Hudson Yards features 40,000 square feet of amenities on three floors. Dedicated to wellness, the 50th floor includes a 75-foot swimming pool and whirlpool, 3,500 square foot fitness center designed by the Wright Fit, yoga studio, steam rooms and saunas, spa with treatment rooms, and beauty bar for hair and makeup services. The 51st floor features the residents' lounge, club room with billiard tables, card tables, and TV, atelier with communal working table and lounge seating, screening and performance room, business center, golf simulator lounge, chef's kitchen and wine tasting room, two private dining rooms, and children's play room. More than 900 feet in the air, the Skytop landscaped open-air lounge offers comfortable seating, a fireplace, and panoramic views Hudson River views. The rooftop also includes a residents' lounge with kitchen, and the skyline room, available for private events, with its bar, dining table for up to 18 guests, and catering kitchen.

In addition to its wellness and leisure amenities, Fifteen Hudson Yards offers bike storage, pet spa, and an underground connection to the parking garage at 10 Hudson Yards.

NEW YORK CITY'S NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD

In addition to the 14 acres of parks within Hudson Yards, residents have direct access to three outstanding city parks: the High Line, a 1.5-mile long park converted from a historic elevated railway line; Hudson River Park, with its 550 waterfront acres and 32 miles of jogging and biking paths on the greenways that circle Manhattan; and Hudson Park & Boulevard, which bring additional lawns, fountains, and playgrounds to the center of Hudson Yards.

Dedicated to transforming one of New York's last undeveloped areas into a vibrant and engaging neighborhood, New York City and State have invested over $4 billion in projects adjacent to or connected to Hudson Yards, including mass transit, infrastructure, new parks, and new cultural and recreational facilities. The new No. 7 subway extension offers quick connections from Hudson Yards to midtown's five key transportation hubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Hudson Yards have any available units?
15 Hudson Yards has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Hudson Yards have?
Some of 15 Hudson Yards's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Hudson Yards currently offering any rent specials?
15 Hudson Yards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Hudson Yards pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Hudson Yards is pet friendly.
Does 15 Hudson Yards offer parking?
Yes, 15 Hudson Yards offers parking.
Does 15 Hudson Yards have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Hudson Yards does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Hudson Yards have a pool?
Yes, 15 Hudson Yards has a pool.
Does 15 Hudson Yards have accessible units?
No, 15 Hudson Yards does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Hudson Yards have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Hudson Yards does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Hudson Yards have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Hudson Yards does not have units with air conditioning.
