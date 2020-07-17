15 Hudson Yards

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table bike storage garage hot tub sauna yoga

Be the first to live in this corner two bedroom, 1,769 square foot home in New York City's newest neighborhood, Hudson Yards. The corner great room allows for effortless entertaining and gracious living, and 10'7" floor-to-ceiling windows with north and west exposure offer spectacular views of the Hudson River and New York City skyline. The open chef's kitchen features an island of Italian Grigio Trambiserra marble, oak cabinetry in black-ink stain, marble backsplash, and Miele appliances including vented gas cooktop, double ovens with steam and speed oven, and wine storage. The master bedroom suite offers northerly river views, dual walk-in closets, and five-fixture bathroom with six-foot soaking tub, floating stone vanity of polished Blue De Savoie marble, fixtures by Dornbracht, and radiant heated floors of sand brushed Blue de Savoie marble. The secondary bedroom features Hudson river views and en-suite bathroom with honed Solakas Greek marble walls and floors. Powder room with polished Nordic Bone quartzite floors and vanity walls. Utility room with washer and vented dryer.



WORLD-CLASS AMENITIES



Developed by Related and designed by the renowned firms Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Rockwell Group, Fifteen Hudson Yards features 40,000 square feet of amenities on three floors. Dedicated to wellness, the 50th floor includes a 75-foot swimming pool and whirlpool, 3,500 square foot fitness center designed by the Wright Fit, yoga studio, steam rooms and saunas, spa with treatment rooms, and beauty bar for hair and makeup services. The 51st floor features the residents' lounge, club room with billiard tables, card tables, and TV, atelier with communal working table and lounge seating, screening and performance room, business center, golf simulator lounge, chef's kitchen and wine tasting room, two private dining rooms, and children's play room. More than 900 feet in the air, the Skytop landscaped open-air lounge offers comfortable seating, a fireplace, and panoramic views Hudson River views. The rooftop also includes a residents' lounge with kitchen, and the skyline room, available for private events, with its bar, dining table for up to 18 guests, and catering kitchen.



In addition to its wellness and leisure amenities, Fifteen Hudson Yards offers bike storage, pet spa, and an underground connection to the parking garage at 10 Hudson Yards.



NEW YORK CITY'S NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD



In addition to the 14 acres of parks within Hudson Yards, residents have direct access to three outstanding city parks: the High Line, a 1.5-mile long park converted from a historic elevated railway line; Hudson River Park, with its 550 waterfront acres and 32 miles of jogging and biking paths on the greenways that circle Manhattan; and Hudson Park & Boulevard, which bring additional lawns, fountains, and playgrounds to the center of Hudson Yards.



Dedicated to transforming one of New York's last undeveloped areas into a vibrant and engaging neighborhood, New York City and State have invested over $4 billion in projects adjacent to or connected to Hudson Yards, including mass transit, infrastructure, new parks, and new cultural and recreational facilities. The new No. 7 subway extension offers quick connections from Hudson Yards to midtown's five key transportation hubs.