47 Duke Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

47 Duke Drive

47 Duke Drive · (914) 772-2263
Location

47 Duke Drive, Carmel Hamlet, NY 10512

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3771 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Also for Sale - $575,000. Owner will consider rent with an option to buy too! Room to spread out both Inside & Out! Close to Train & Highways. This inviting Center Hall Colonial is immaculately kept! Two-Story Entry Foyer w/lots of natural light. On the main level you find an elegant, yet cozy, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room perfect for entertaining that flows effortlessly into the Eat-in-Kitchen w/Center Island. The Kitchen is truly the center of this home - whether you grab a snack at the Island, sit down for a meal, or do homework at the kitchen table. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room where you can enjoy the fire from the Family Room Hearth. Sliders from the kitchen lead out to the deck & fully fenced rear yard. The First Level is rounded out w/a Powder Room detailed w/wainscoting, laundry/mudroom w/utility sink & Pantry, Home Office, and access to the 3-Car Garage. Lower Level offers an abundance of storage and utilities including an Aprilaire dehumidifying system. Lawn irrigation system installed. Beautiful neighborhood - close to all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Duke Drive have any available units?
47 Duke Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 47 Duke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
47 Duke Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Duke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 47 Duke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel Hamlet.
Does 47 Duke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 47 Duke Drive does offer parking.
Does 47 Duke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Duke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Duke Drive have a pool?
No, 47 Duke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 47 Duke Drive have accessible units?
No, 47 Duke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Duke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Duke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Duke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Duke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
