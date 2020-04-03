47 Duke Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Also for Sale - $575,000. Owner will consider rent with an option to buy too! Room to spread out both Inside & Out! Close to Train & Highways. This inviting Center Hall Colonial is immaculately kept! Two-Story Entry Foyer w/lots of natural light. On the main level you find an elegant, yet cozy, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room perfect for entertaining that flows effortlessly into the Eat-in-Kitchen w/Center Island. The Kitchen is truly the center of this home - whether you grab a snack at the Island, sit down for a meal, or do homework at the kitchen table. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room where you can enjoy the fire from the Family Room Hearth. Sliders from the kitchen lead out to the deck & fully fenced rear yard. The First Level is rounded out w/a Powder Room detailed w/wainscoting, laundry/mudroom w/utility sink & Pantry, Home Office, and access to the 3-Car Garage. Lower Level offers an abundance of storage and utilities including an Aprilaire dehumidifying system. Lawn irrigation system installed. Beautiful neighborhood - close to all!