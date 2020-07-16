All apartments in Buffalo
74 Manchester Place.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:11 AM

74 Manchester Place

74 Manchester Place · (716) 849-1234
Location

74 Manchester Place, Buffalo, NY 14213
Forest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2496 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Large upper 3 bedroom 2-story apartment. Beautiful natural woodwork, hardwood floors, newer kitchen and bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 74 Manchester Place have any available units?
74 Manchester Place has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 74 Manchester Place currently offering any rent specials?
74 Manchester Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Manchester Place pet-friendly?
No, 74 Manchester Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 74 Manchester Place offer parking?
No, 74 Manchester Place does not offer parking.
Does 74 Manchester Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Manchester Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Manchester Place have a pool?
No, 74 Manchester Place does not have a pool.
Does 74 Manchester Place have accessible units?
No, 74 Manchester Place does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Manchester Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Manchester Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Manchester Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Manchester Place does not have units with air conditioning.

