Apartment List
/
NY
/
bethpage
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 8:12 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Bethpage, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethpage renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
644 Broadway
644 Broadway, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Legal Two Family Home Offers Large and Lovely Ground Floor 3 BR Unit Featuring Gleaming Hardwood Floors- New EIK with New Appliances -New Bath -Landlord Pays Oil Heat- Tenant to Pay Electric and Gas Stove (approx $20-$25 per month) ACs Permitted-

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
22 Albergo Ct
22 Albergo Court, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Colonial size living space! Large Town House with Cherry wood Granite kitchen, SS apps & large porcelain tiled Flr; Banquet FDR & LRG LR w Sliders to private fenced Bckyd & deck, Wood floors, Office or 4th BR w WIC, 3 full bths, MBR Ste with Vaulted
Results within 1 mile of Bethpage

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
70 N Fordham Road
70 North Fordham Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1590 sqft
Beautiful 4 Br, 2 Bath, Whole House, Lg Eat In Kitchen/Dr, Den W/Skylight, Gas Heat/Cooking, Cac, Hardwood Floors, Jacuzzi, Shower W/ Massagers, Gas Line For BBQ, Private Backyard W/In Ground Pool, In Ground Sprinkler 4Zone, Convenient To All

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
206 Spindle Road
206 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Updated and impeccably maintained 5 bedroom Levitt home with 2 bedrooms on main level & 3 bedrooms on 2nd level. New eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, 2 updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, newer carpets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
36 Garfield Ave
36 Garfield Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious, immaculate 3BR, 1 full bath featuring EIK with cabinets galore and plenty of counter space. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout. Master BR with large walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Bethpage
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,324
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Massapequa
163 New Hampshire Ave
163 New Hampshire Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
House is a legal 2 family, 2 floor apartment, partial use of yard, close to all, hard wood floors, close to all.street parking, tenants split heating bill 50/50 House has stainless steel appliances, newly renovated.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
306 Peters Ave
306 Peters Avenue, East Meadow, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Freshly painted expanded Cape, 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, full basement, 1 car garage, hard wood floors, close proximity to public transportation, parks and parkways.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Jericho
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
Newly polished hardwood floor throughout. Desirable Ranch in the heart of Jericho school district. Features 3 Bedrooms, formal family room, 2.5 Bths, Huge Sun Drenched Lr, Frmal Dr, Hi-Hats, Nu Gas Heating & Hw Heater, Fin. Bsmt, Must See...

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1761 sqft
Available Immediately. Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
182 Southwood Cir
182 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful Colonial with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and Office Room. 2500 Sq Ft Luxury Living Space with New Painting. New Roof. New Fence for Backyard. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including New Electric Range and New Refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
155 Main Street
155 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
Studio
$1,315
400 sqft
Updated, Bright Open Floor Studio on 2nd floor in the heart of Downtown Farmingdale. CAC, Hardwood Floors, New Windows. Close To All.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Jericho
16 Oak Wood St Street
16 Oakwood St, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2112 sqft
Jericho school. it is located in the heart of east birchwood section of Jericho. walk to whole food, CVS, close to Transportation. 4 bedroom 3 baths with full finished basement. Basement has separate entrance. All new polished hard wood floor.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
334 Acre Lane
334 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Immaculate Cape, Large Rooms And Closets.. . The Patio is landscaped with beautiful trees and small waterfall making it extremely serene and enticing leading to a large manicured backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Jericho
317 Doral Ct
317 Doral Court, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2800 sqft
Doral Model offering an open floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
572 Oakdale Road
572 Oakdale Road, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2nd floor apartment, all new, freshly painted, hardwood floors, large king bedroom, brand new 2020 kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1st floor apartment with hardwood floors, large bedroom with large closet, full bath with tub

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Farmingdale
35 Baldwin St
35 Baldwin Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2nd Floor Fully Updated 3 BDR 1 Bth Rental in Farmingdale Wood Floors thru-out! Use of half of the Backyard Included

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1825 Maurice Avenue
1825 Maurice Avenue, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful And Sunny place for Rent On Quiet, Tree-Lined Street, Great Neighborhood. Mins. To Highways and walk to stores. 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms . New Eat-In Kit W granite counters.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Amityville
42 Greene Ave
42 Greene Avenue, Amityville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Look no further your dreams have come true with this diamond condition 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Amityville Village.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bethpage, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethpage renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bethpage 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBethpage 3 Bedroom Apartments
Bethpage Apartments with Garages
Bethpage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYStamford, CTGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NY
East Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYWest Islip, NYHuntington, NYFranklin Square, NYSea Cliff, NYLawrence, NYSands Point, NY
New Hyde Park, NYOceanside, NYHicksville, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYOld Greenwich, CTWilliston Park, NYOyster Bay, NYGarden City South, NYRoslyn Heights, NYLindenhurst, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
Hofstra UniversityMolloy College
Farmingdale State College