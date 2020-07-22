Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Bedford, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bedford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,300
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Updated, Light Filled Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors. Walk to Restaurants, Shopping and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises. Heat and Gas is included.
1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$38,000
12000 sqft
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
72 Boltis Street
72 Boltis Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
750 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES (cable/internet at tenant expense). Conveniently located apartment in the village of Mount Kisco. Steps away from Northern Westchester Hospital and Caremount Medical.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
260 West Street
260 West Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Bright unit in the Gardens at Mt. Kisco. Second floor unit with wood floors, one bedroom. 20.00 per occupant non refundable at application. Convenient to all. Sponsor unit. Common laundry. Tenant may install ac unit in conjunction with super.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Carpenter Avenue
29 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
925 sqft
Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5626 sqft
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Barker
60 Barker Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
Spacious one bedroom unit in Bedford Plaza. Sponsor unit. Onsite amenities for additional fee. Close to shopping, bus, medical, train. Elevator building, common laundry. One assigned parking space in outdoor lot.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Creemer Road
32 Creemer Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,500
4200 sqft
Privacy abounds! This renovated country estate with private pool and tennis has it all. Old World charm meets modern luxury.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
28 Laurel Ledge Court
28 Laurel Ledge Court, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3176 sqft
Spacious North Stamford unfurnished yearly rental. Large living room leads to Formal Dr both with lovely hardwood floors. Updated Eat-In Kit. Both a Sunroom and Family Room with fireplace on main level. This is a 3 bedroom rental only.

1 of 18

Last updated August 16 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3092 sqft
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Springdale
19 Woodway Road
19 Woodway Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Desirable Springdale Neighborhood. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out.Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Living Room With Working Fireplace and Sliders onto Patio. Full Size Washer and Dryer In Unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
141 Joffre Avenue
141 Joffre Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1050 sqft
Spacious upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit located in desirable Newfield neighborhood. Large backyard with patio, walk to grocery store, parking for 2 cars, washer and dryer and dishwasher in unit. Electricity and heat included! Come And Enjoy....

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
69 Forest Lawn Ave
69 Forest Lawn Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
furnished 1bedroom 1 bathroom living room eating kicthen with all utilities included, cable tv.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
510 Stanwich Road
510 Stanwich Road, Fairfield County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
10084 sqft
Gated, gorgeous, paradise. What more can you say...this home has it all. A personal park with 4+ acres, inviting heated pool, pool house and Har-Tru tennis court. Enter the dramatic foyer and great room for a stunning welcome home.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7468 sqft
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Route 138
15 Goldens Bridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2305 sqft
Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL,

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Washington Avenue
155 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
59 Old Oscaleta Road
59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6000 sqft
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Springdale
83 Highview Avenue
83 Highview Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Roomy apartment on the 2nd floor with one reserved parking space. Large eat in kitchen with new cabinets and plenty of storage space.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
524 Barrack Hill Road
524 Barrack Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2168 sqft
Spacious contemporary style home situated on farm property with barn and horse paddock.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bedford, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bedford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

