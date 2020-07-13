131 Apartments for rent in Old Greenwich, CT with parking

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Old Greenwich
1535 E Putnam Avenue
1535 East Putnam Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
905 sqft
Quiet top floor unit at rear of building, beautifully updated in 2019. 2 large bedrooms with double closets; spacious living/dining area. Kitchen with new white cabinets and stainless appliances, granite counter tops.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Old Greenwich
186 Shore Road
186 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
8803 sqft
Magnificent 'resort-style' house ideally located between Old Greenwich village and Tod's Point beach. This sun-filled home has water views from almost every window, on all four levels.
Results within 1 mile of Old Greenwich
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
26 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
10 Spruce Street
10 Spruce Street, Riverside, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1829 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Tudor home in quiet residential neighborhood near all. Fenced in backyard with 2 car garage. Main level with living room & fireplace, master bedroom with bath, and updated kitchen with gas cooking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
15 Neil Lane
15 Neil Lane, Riverside, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in desirable Riverside and Dundee school district. Everything was re-done in 2009...updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
237 Southfield Avenue
237 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2457 sqft
Enjoy the summer in this adorable property located in a terrific waterfront area just over the Old Greenwich line. Available to rent from August 1, this fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home has high-end finishes, and off-street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
21 Cary Road
21 Cary Road, Riverside, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1990 sqft
2015 built bright and airy colonial house on a cul-de-sac with great water views overlooking the Mianus Pond, Three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling also with a beautiful water view.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
326 Southfield Point
326 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$42,000
3208 sqft
Just when you thought all the good summer rentals were gone! Amazing beach neighborhood just over the Old Greenwich line in private Southfield Point with beach and dock. This fully furnished Normandy style beach home has 4 Bedrooms/2.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
98 Southfield Avenue
98 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1356 sqft
Stamford Waterfront living at its finest!! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a direct waterfront townhouse Penthouse! 40 foot deep water dock. Simply stunning water and cityscape views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6 Waverly Place
6 Waverly Place, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
930 sqft
Stroll to everything and PETS WELCOME! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape home is located in the downtown area of Stamford. Walk to train station, public transportation, shopping and more! Hardwood floors throughout. Central air. Gas heat.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
23 Nurney Street
23 Nurney Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
830 sqft
2nd Floor, 2 family house

1 of 14

Last updated March 14 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
20 Orchard Street
20 Orchard Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Fantastic 2BR 1BA newly renovated apartment in Stamford's burgeoning Waterside community! This unit has new kitchen, hardwood floors in bedrooms and freshly painted throughout. Laundry on premises. off-street parking included.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
18 Claremont Street
18 Claremont Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,250
550 sqft
great studio apt. lots of sun. private patio space. close to charming old Greenwich. town, shopping train station,tods point.
Results within 5 miles of Old Greenwich
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,081
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
57 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
53 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,191
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Glenbrook
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,685
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Noroton
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,940
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,610
1528 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,794
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
46 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,155
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,815
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
30 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,163
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Old Greenwich, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Old Greenwich apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

