Apartment List
/
NY
/
yorktown heights
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:04 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Yorktown Heights, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yorktown Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,580
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1824 Hanover Street
1824 Hanover Street, Yorktown Heights, NY
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown Heights

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
29 Carpenter Avenue
29 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
925 sqft
Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
60 Barker
60 Barker Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
Spacious one bedroom unit in Bedford Plaza. Sponsor unit. Onsite amenities for additional fee. Close to shopping, bus, medical, train. Elevator building, common laundry. One assigned parking space in outdoor lot.

1 of 18

Last updated August 16 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3092 sqft
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1339 Kitchawan Road
1339 Kitchawan Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2600 sqft
If you are looking for an updated home on exquisite property in a private setting, look no further! Beautifully landscaped property with extensive patio, gravel driveway and lots of parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown Heights
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,226
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
62 Buckshollow Road
62 Bucks Hollow Road, Mahopac, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Enjoy the perks of living in the Hudson Valley. Come see this roomy, sunlight filled one bedroom apartment located above current owner's single family home in a quiet residential neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
155 Washington Avenue
155 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$38,000
12000 sqft
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
279 Buttonwood Avenue
279 Buttonwood Avenue, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3800 sqft
Custom built colonial set high on a knoll overlooking rolling lawns and tall trees.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
72 Boltis Street
72 Boltis Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
750 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES (cable/internet at tenant expense). Conveniently located apartment in the village of Mount Kisco. Steps away from Northern Westchester Hospital and Caremount Medical.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
260 West Street
260 West Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Bright unit in the Gardens at Mt. Kisco. Second floor unit with wood floors, one bedroom. 20.00 per occupant non refundable at application. Convenient to all. Sponsor unit. Common laundry. Tenant may install ac unit in conjunction with super.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
21 BARRETT HILL RD
21 Barrett Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS AND EXTREMELY CLEAN 2 BED/1BATH ground floor Accessory Apartment FOR RENT IN PRIVATE HOUSE. Unit has 2 BR, 1 Bath, LR, DR, EIK with Updated Appliances and Countertops. Sliding Glass Doors to Private Backyard Patio.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
15 Route 138
15 Goldens Bridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2305 sqft
Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL,

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
32 Juniper Drive
32 Juniper Drive, Lincolndale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1450 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lincolndale that is Ready to Move into!! You will Love this Home with Large, Gorgeous Updated EIK with Granite, Large Living Room, & 2 Large Bedrooms PLUS Den/Office & HUGE Playroom/Storage Area on 2nd

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
190 N State Road
190 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Completely renovated apartment in mixed use building. Brand new everything! Unit with wonderful open floor plan and only 1 flight of stairs up.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yorktown Heights, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yorktown Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Yorktown Heights 1 BedroomsYorktown Heights 2 BedroomsYorktown Heights Apartments with Balcony
Yorktown Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYorktown Heights Apartments with Parking
Yorktown Heights Apartments with PoolYorktown Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTPort Chester, NY
Bergenfield, NJOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYHartsdale, NYRidgefield, CTBeacon, NYByram, CTBethel, CTCos Cob, CT
Lake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYWestport, CTRye, NYScarsdale, NYOld Greenwich, CTSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint Vincent