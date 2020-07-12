Apartment List
134 Apartments for rent in Cos Cob, CT with parking

134 Apartments for rent in Cos Cob, CT with parking

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
115 River Road
115 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
Studio
$3,000
Come and enjoy the scenic views of the connecticut coastline with this convienient boat slip. Boat Slip #7 is newly avaliable and ready for a boat up to 30 feet long.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7468 sqft
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
453 East Putnam Avenue
453 East Putnam Avenue, Cos Cob, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1464 sqft
Be in the center of it all! Enjoy all the amenities downtown Cos Cob has to offer in this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2.1 bath two-story townhome.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
11 River Road
11 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1104 sqft
LUXURY DIRECT WATERFRONT, LIGHT FILLED OPEN PLAN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT, WITH GATED UNDERGROUND GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE. RENT INCLUDES HEAT/A/C AND WATER. ALL NEW HARDWOODS AND CARPETING INSTALLED.
Results within 1 mile of Cos Cob

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Riverside
10 Spruce Street
10 Spruce Street, Riverside, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1829 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Tudor home in quiet residential neighborhood near all. Fenced in backyard with 2 car garage. Main level with living room & fireplace, master bedroom with bath, and updated kitchen with gas cooking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Riverside
15 Neil Lane
15 Neil Lane, Riverside, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in desirable Riverside and Dundee school district. Everything was re-done in 2009...updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
376 Davis Avenue
376 Davis Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely first floor apartment in Bruce Park. Private front porch and private entrance. One parking space and one garage space. Oversized eat in kitchen with new quartz countertops. Renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors and crown moldings.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Riverside
21 Cary Road
21 Cary Road, Riverside, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1990 sqft
2015 built bright and airy colonial house on a cul-de-sac with great water views overlooking the Mianus Pond, Three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling also with a beautiful water view.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
39 Indian Mill Road
39 Indian Mill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$12,750
3916 sqft
Unfurnished 1 year or more rental. Fantastic private outdoor space for the entire family. Heated pool, fire pit, ourdoor kitchen, basketball/sport court, and flat lawn for games. All-weather sun rm.
Results within 5 miles of Cos Cob
Verified

34 Units Available
34 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

41 Units Available
$
41 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified

53 Units Available
53 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,191
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

57 Units Available
$
57 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified

14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Glenbrook
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,685
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,794
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified

46 Units Available
46 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,155
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

26 Units Available
26 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified

39 Units Available
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,815
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified

30 Units Available
$
30 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified

12 Units Available
$
12 Units Available
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,163
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,185
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Verified

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Harbor Point
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,907
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,026
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
1063 sqft
Reduced Rates plus 1 month free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cos Cob, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cos Cob apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

