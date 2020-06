Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises. Heat and Gas included in rent. Tenant pays Electric and Cable and provides own window A/C unit. Cable ready. Building has Generator. Parking Spaces available at $75/month per space.