Bedford Hills, NY
42 Crescent Terrace
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

42 Crescent Terrace

42 Crescent Terrace · (914) 234-4444
Location

42 Crescent Terrace, Bedford Hills, NY 10507

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3206 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Custom built Raised Ranch home walking distance to Bedford Hills train station! Enter and a few steps up and find wonderful space with a living room with a large bay window offering plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings and open to the nicely sized dining area. The eat-in kitchen is well laid out and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space with access to the side deck and a rear staircase to the lower level. Down the hall find the good sized bedrooms with the master that comfortably fits a King sized bed, has a walk-in closet and ensuite. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. The lower level finds a rec room with a cozy fireplace, a 4th bedroom and laundry room. Out back the yard is edged by mature trees to ensure privacy and a lovely stone patio, so sit back and relax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Crescent Terrace have any available units?
42 Crescent Terrace has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Crescent Terrace have?
Some of 42 Crescent Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Crescent Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
42 Crescent Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Crescent Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 42 Crescent Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford Hills.
Does 42 Crescent Terrace offer parking?
No, 42 Crescent Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 42 Crescent Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Crescent Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Crescent Terrace have a pool?
No, 42 Crescent Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 42 Crescent Terrace have accessible units?
No, 42 Crescent Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Crescent Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Crescent Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Crescent Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Crescent Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
