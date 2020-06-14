42 Crescent Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Custom built Raised Ranch home walking distance to Bedford Hills train station! Enter and a few steps up and find wonderful space with a living room with a large bay window offering plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings and open to the nicely sized dining area. The eat-in kitchen is well laid out and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space with access to the side deck and a rear staircase to the lower level. Down the hall find the good sized bedrooms with the master that comfortably fits a King sized bed, has a walk-in closet and ensuite. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. The lower level finds a rec room with a cozy fireplace, a 4th bedroom and laundry room. Out back the yard is edged by mature trees to ensure privacy and a lovely stone patio, so sit back and relax!