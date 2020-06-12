/
3 bedroom apartments
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayville, NY
Bayville
15 Garden Street
15 Garden Street, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape In Mint Condition. Updated Baths And Kitchen. Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Nest Thermostat, Smoke And Carbon Monoxide Alarm.....
Bayville
15 Merritt Ln
15 Merritt Lane, Bayville, NY
Stunning Contemporary Beach House with unobstructed water views. Wrap around deck with retractable awning, across from Private Beach. Enjoy Breathtaking Daily Sunsets.
Results within 5 miles of Bayville
Glen Cove
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter
Glen Cove
2 Barbara Lane
2 Barbara Lane, Glen Cove, NY
Waterfront Home on Cul De Sac. Completely renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful water views from almost every room in the house, and a huge outdoor deck for entertaining. Peaceful, tranquil setting. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
Glen Cove
95 Valentine Avenue
95 Valentine Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Sunny Large (1200 sq feet) Three Bedroom Apartment On the Second Floor. All Appliances Less Than Two Years Old. Quiet Cul De Sac Location, Shared Backyard.
Oyster Bay
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1450 sqft
Just Refurbished, Great space. Common areas 1st floor. Bedrooms and full Bath on the second floor. Shared yard, near parks, schools, restaurants, and walk to seasonal street fairs.
Locust Valley
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping.
Glen Cove
2 Mark Court
2 Mark Court, Glen Cove, NY
Interior Pictures Coming Soon--Peaceful And Private Place To Live. Open Floor Plan With Updated Chef's Kitchen With Top Of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances.
Lattingtown
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace and updated electric, gas stove, Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.
Matinecock
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day
Upper Brookville
24 Wolver Hollow Road
24 Wolver Hollow Road, Upper Brookville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Furnished Cottage on gated 5.56A Estate. Planked would floors, living room w/wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Formal Dining Room, Powder room, Family room and laundry room.
Oyster Bay
8 Lake Avenue
8 Lake Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious Whole House Rental Located in Oyster Bay. This home offers 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen, newly pained basement and a laundry room!
Oyster Bay Cove
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove
Results within 10 miles of Bayville
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Downtown Stamford
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,037
1800 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,632
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1715 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Downtown Stamford
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,452
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Downtown Stamford
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1466 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Hicksville
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
