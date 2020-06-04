All apartments in Bay Park
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

41 west blvd

41 West Boulevard · (516) 377-9876
Location

41 West Boulevard, Bay Park, NY 11518
Bay Park

Price and availability

Amenities

New Construction Home Built To Fema Codes And Energy Star Rated New Home Built To Fema Codes And Energy Star Rated...Fire Sprinkler System Installed.~3 1/4 Oak Floors Can Be Stained To Your Color Choice. This Beautiful Home Is Raised But No Worries, These Stairs Were Designed For A Tasteful Front Appearance-Huge Deck with a open view to the canal,Gas Fireplace In Living Room, Dining Room & Dinette Area, 3 Bedrooms And 2+. Baths... Master Bedroom Bath . Central Vac, Anderson windows,fully tile ba

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 west blvd have any available units?
41 west blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Park, NY.
What amenities does 41 west blvd have?
Some of 41 west blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 west blvd currently offering any rent specials?
41 west blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 west blvd pet-friendly?
No, 41 west blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Park.
Does 41 west blvd offer parking?
No, 41 west blvd does not offer parking.
Does 41 west blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 west blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 west blvd have a pool?
No, 41 west blvd does not have a pool.
Does 41 west blvd have accessible units?
No, 41 west blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 41 west blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 west blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 west blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 west blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
