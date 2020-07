Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly game room

GrandeVille at Malta offers the finest one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent. Located in Malta, NY, near I-87, it's a short trip to Saratoga Springs. These beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, designer finishes, vinyl plank flooring, and amazing details. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer & dryer, garage, and large walk-in closets. Our indoor swimming pool allows for year-round enjoyment, and you can spend quality time with friends in our clubhouse, at our outdoor fire pit & kitchen, or in our billiards lounge. We welcome cats and dogs to GrandeVille at Malta. Call today for more information and to schedule a visit.