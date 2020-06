Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

The Historic Pastures Apartments are now accepting applications for 1 and 2 bedroom apartments!



Featuring:

-Unique buildings located throughout the neighborhood

-Each apartment varies in size (regardless of # of bedrooms)

-Some units come with an additional office space-like room.

-We offer different rents per the unit sizes - providing more options

-Located near the Capitol and NYS offices

-Choice of carpets or hard wood floors



Photos coming soon.

Online applications coming soon, but you may call and request one to be sent to you.

Income limits apply. Please call the office manager at 518-462-3646 for more information.



We accept Section 8 - Public Assistance - and DSS payments.



EHO Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE1030790)