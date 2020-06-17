391 WASHINGTON AV

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 5 room apartment right across the street from the Albany downtown campus. Huge living room. New Kitchen! Heat, trash, and internet wifi, water, gas included. Tenants pay their own Electric. Washer and Dryer on site! This property was originally built in 1890, comes loaded full of charm ready for someone new to make it their home! Call Listing Agent to set up an appointment. Pictures, Video Walkthrough and application below https://forms.gle/a3mi98MQJe5HogHi8 2 year lease 1000 1 year lease 1100