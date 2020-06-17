All apartments in Albany
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:50 PM

391 WASHINGTON AV

391 Washington Avenue · (518) 350-4154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

391 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12206
Central Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1st Floor · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Updated 3 bedroom 5 room apartment right across the street from the Albany downtown campus. Huge living room. New Kitchen! Heat, trash, and internet wifi, water, gas included. Tenants pay their own Electric. Washer and Dryer on site! This property was originally built in 1890, comes loaded full of charm ready for someone new to make it their home! Call Listing Agent to set up an appointment. Pictures, Video Walkthrough and application below https://forms.gle/a3mi98MQJe5HogHi8 2 year lease 1000 1 year lease 1100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 WASHINGTON AV have any available units?
391 WASHINGTON AV has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 391 WASHINGTON AV have?
Some of 391 WASHINGTON AV's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 WASHINGTON AV currently offering any rent specials?
391 WASHINGTON AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 WASHINGTON AV pet-friendly?
No, 391 WASHINGTON AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 391 WASHINGTON AV offer parking?
No, 391 WASHINGTON AV does not offer parking.
Does 391 WASHINGTON AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 391 WASHINGTON AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 WASHINGTON AV have a pool?
No, 391 WASHINGTON AV does not have a pool.
Does 391 WASHINGTON AV have accessible units?
No, 391 WASHINGTON AV does not have accessible units.
Does 391 WASHINGTON AV have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 WASHINGTON AV does not have units with dishwashers.
