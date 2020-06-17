391 WASHINGTON AV

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated some paid utils internet access oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Updated 3 bedroom 5 room apartment right across the street from the Albany downtown campus. Huge living room. New Kitchen! Heat, trash, and internet wifi, water, gas included. Tenants pay their own Electric. Washer and Dryer on site! This property was originally built in 1890, comes loaded full of charm ready for someone new to make it their home! Call Listing Agent to set up an appointment. Pictures, Video Walkthrough and application below https://forms.gle/a3mi98MQJe5HogHi8 2 year lease 1000 1 year lease 1100