180 Western Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street.



Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.



Amenities included: off street parking, deck and storage. Utilities included: water & garbage removal. Cats allowed. Walking distance to bus and public transit.



Date Available: July 15th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Stephanie at 845-826-6510 to learn more.