Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

180 Western Ave

180 Western Avenue · (845) 826-6510
Location

180 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12203
Pine Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1st Floor · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 999 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street.

Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.

Amenities included: off street parking, deck and storage. Utilities included: water & garbage removal. Cats allowed. Walking distance to bus and public transit.

Date Available: July 15th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Stephanie at 845-826-6510 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Western Ave have any available units?
180 Western Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Western Ave have?
Some of 180 Western Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
180 Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Western Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Western Ave is pet friendly.
Does 180 Western Ave offer parking?
Yes, 180 Western Ave offers parking.
Does 180 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Western Ave have a pool?
No, 180 Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 180 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 180 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
