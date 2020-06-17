All apartments in Albany
Find more places like 166 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, NY
/
166 Washington Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

166 Washington Ave

166 Washington Avenue · (518) 881-6146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12210
Central Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3810 · Avail. now

$3,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union. Furnished with you in mind. The ultimate location for you to experience Albany with all the conveniences you need for your extended stay. I would love to host you in my apartment, send me a message with any questions you might have.

The space
PARKING: THERE IS PARKING AVAILABLE FROM 5PM UNTIL 7:30AM DURING FROM MONDAY THRU THURSDAY. FRIDAY 5PM THROUGH 7:30AM MONDAY. This apartment makes for a great extended getaway. Ideal for couples looking for a “home away from home” where they can settle for a while in the Albany area. It also suits business-travelers who need to be in the area for a longer amount of time. Due to the location and overall setup we have hosted lots of traveling nurses and other paramedical professionals needing long term stays in the area too. Great for people looking for an exquisite Albany home. Perfect if you want to be close to the hustle and bustle of the center but not right in the middle of it. Comfortable, calm and convenient. We love to go that extra mile so you feel like you are at home.

Without a doubt, this place makes for a true “revival” for those in need of one and can be your necessary long term destination if you need it to be. We are sure you will enjoy this home as much as we have done.
To make sure you are taken care off, beyond any regular Airbnb visit and feel assured that you could stay here for a long term stay.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5716960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Washington Ave have any available units?
166 Washington Ave has a unit available for $3,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Washington Ave have?
Some of 166 Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
166 Washington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 166 Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 166 Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 166 Washington Ave does offer parking.
Does 166 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 166 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 166 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 166 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 166 Washington Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside Village
572 Russell Road
Albany, NY 12203
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd
Albany, NY 12206

Similar Pages

Albany 1 BedroomsAlbany 2 Bedrooms
Albany Accessible ApartmentsAlbany Apartments with Gym
Albany Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Saratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
Westmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYSaugerties, NY
Catskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

The College of Saint RoseSUNY at Albany
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health SciencesRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Schenectady County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity