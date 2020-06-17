166 Washington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access media room

(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union. Furnished with you in mind. The ultimate location for you to experience Albany with all the conveniences you need for your extended stay. I would love to host you in my apartment, send me a message with any questions you might have.



The space

PARKING: THERE IS PARKING AVAILABLE FROM 5PM UNTIL 7:30AM DURING FROM MONDAY THRU THURSDAY. FRIDAY 5PM THROUGH 7:30AM MONDAY. This apartment makes for a great extended getaway. Ideal for couples looking for a “home away from home” where they can settle for a while in the Albany area. It also suits business-travelers who need to be in the area for a longer amount of time. Due to the location and overall setup we have hosted lots of traveling nurses and other paramedical professionals needing long term stays in the area too. Great for people looking for an exquisite Albany home. Perfect if you want to be close to the hustle and bustle of the center but not right in the middle of it. Comfortable, calm and convenient. We love to go that extra mile so you feel like you are at home.



Without a doubt, this place makes for a true “revival” for those in need of one and can be your necessary long term destination if you need it to be. We are sure you will enjoy this home as much as we have done.

To make sure you are taken care off, beyond any regular Airbnb visit and feel assured that you could stay here for a long term stay.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5716960)