Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1545 Twin Oaks

1545 Twin Oaks Road · (775) 322-3015
Location

1545 Twin Oaks Road, Washoe County, NV 89511
Zolezzi Lane

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1545 Twin Oaks · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2760 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1545 Twin Oaks, Reno NV 89511 - Welcome to gracious living from a by-gone era. This classic 1980's estate is in pristine condition & conveniently located in SW Suburban Reno. 1.20 acres of rolling lawns & landscape, multiple decks, gazebo, ample RV & toy storage. All oriented toward a majestic city view. Long term lease preferred. NON SMOKING property. small pet on approval w/ additional deposit & pet rent. $40 per adult application fee. Shown by appointment. Do not disturb occupants.

(RLNE5362726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Twin Oaks have any available units?
1545 Twin Oaks has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1545 Twin Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Twin Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Twin Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Twin Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washoe County.
Does 1545 Twin Oaks offer parking?
No, 1545 Twin Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Twin Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Twin Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Twin Oaks have a pool?
No, 1545 Twin Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Twin Oaks have accessible units?
No, 1545 Twin Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Twin Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Twin Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Twin Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Twin Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
