Amenities
1545 Twin Oaks, Reno NV 89511 - Welcome to gracious living from a by-gone era. This classic 1980's estate is in pristine condition & conveniently located in SW Suburban Reno. 1.20 acres of rolling lawns & landscape, multiple decks, gazebo, ample RV & toy storage. All oriented toward a majestic city view. Long term lease preferred. NON SMOKING property. small pet on approval w/ additional deposit & pet rent. $40 per adult application fee. Shown by appointment. Do not disturb occupants.
(RLNE5362726)