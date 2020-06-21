All apartments in Sparks
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

977 Tyler Way

977 Tyler Way · (775) 204-7178
Location

977 Tyler Way, Sparks, NV 89431
North Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Townhouse in Sparks is ready for Move-in!! Close to shopping, parks & dining, NEW flooring throughout, attached 2 car garage, small private patio, formal dining room, appliances consist of stove, dishwasher, fridge, washer & dryer. Tenants pay gas, electric and water directly to the utility companies plus trash fees at $30/mo. as a reimbursement to the owner. Owner pays sewer and HOA fees.

This is a 12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.

No pets preferred, but 1 SMALL dog (30 lbs MAX - No puppies, No cats) on approval with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10-$60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.

Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance. PMI Reno offers this insurance for $12.95 per month. We also offer a credit enhancement service that your on-time rent payments can help build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program. The fee for the credit enhancement service is $25 per month per person.

Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $75 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $15. This includes quarterly filter replacement program.

The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.

Schedule a showing today on our website.
Lic #: BS.1001585/PM.0138663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 Tyler Way have any available units?
977 Tyler Way has a unit available for $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 977 Tyler Way have?
Some of 977 Tyler Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 Tyler Way currently offering any rent specials?
977 Tyler Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 Tyler Way pet-friendly?
No, 977 Tyler Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 977 Tyler Way offer parking?
Yes, 977 Tyler Way does offer parking.
Does 977 Tyler Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 977 Tyler Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 Tyler Way have a pool?
No, 977 Tyler Way does not have a pool.
Does 977 Tyler Way have accessible units?
No, 977 Tyler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 977 Tyler Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 Tyler Way has units with dishwashers.
