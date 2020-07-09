7312 Windswept Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

STUNNING two story 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Wingfield Springs located in a gated community. Over 2,400 square feet of living space. Beautiful layout with an awesome backyard. This gorgeous home comes with washer/dryer hook ups and a refrigerator for tenant use. $2,095 rent with a $2,195 deposit. Sorry, NO pets. Currently occupied, DO NOT DISTURB. Available to view on or around August 7th. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



Amenities: none