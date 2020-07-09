All apartments in Sparks
7312 Windswept Loop

7312 Windswept Loop · (775) 204-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7312 Windswept Loop, Sparks, NV 89436
Wingfield Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$2,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2478 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
STUNNING two story 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Wingfield Springs located in a gated community. Over 2,400 square feet of living space. Beautiful layout with an awesome backyard. This gorgeous home comes with washer/dryer hook ups and a refrigerator for tenant use. $2,095 rent with a $2,195 deposit. Sorry, NO pets. Currently occupied, DO NOT DISTURB. Available to view on or around August 7th. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: none

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Windswept Loop have any available units?
7312 Windswept Loop has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
Is 7312 Windswept Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Windswept Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Windswept Loop pet-friendly?
No, 7312 Windswept Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 7312 Windswept Loop offer parking?
No, 7312 Windswept Loop does not offer parking.
Does 7312 Windswept Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Windswept Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Windswept Loop have a pool?
No, 7312 Windswept Loop does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Windswept Loop have accessible units?
No, 7312 Windswept Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Windswept Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 7312 Windswept Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7312 Windswept Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 7312 Windswept Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
