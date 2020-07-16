7093 Sacred Circle.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the charming neighborhood of Wingfield. This home will include washer/dryer hook ups and a refrigerator. Pets allowed upon owner approval. Rent is $1995 Deposit is $2095. Available to view on or around August 7th. Tenant occupied do not disturb. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



Amenities: None