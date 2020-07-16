All apartments in Sparks
7093 Sacred Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

7093 Sacred Circle

7093 Sacred Circle · (775) 204-3410
Location

7093 Sacred Circle, Sparks, NV 89436
Wingfield Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the charming neighborhood of Wingfield. This home will include washer/dryer hook ups and a refrigerator. Pets allowed upon owner approval. Rent is $1995 Deposit is $2095. Available to view on or around August 7th. Tenant occupied do not disturb. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: None

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7093 Sacred Circle have any available units?
7093 Sacred Circle has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
Is 7093 Sacred Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7093 Sacred Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7093 Sacred Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7093 Sacred Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7093 Sacred Circle offer parking?
No, 7093 Sacred Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7093 Sacred Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7093 Sacred Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7093 Sacred Circle have a pool?
No, 7093 Sacred Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7093 Sacred Circle have accessible units?
No, 7093 Sacred Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7093 Sacred Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7093 Sacred Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7093 Sacred Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7093 Sacred Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

