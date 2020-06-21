6903 Poco Bueno

Amenities

STUNNING Wingfield Springs 2-story home is available July 7th! Rent is $2095, deposit is $2195. This home has a formal living and dining room; separate family room with gas fireplace; 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 bedroom located downstairs - master upstairs, loft, 3 car garage, paver patio - corner lot. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator. 1 dog on approval. Tenants are responsible for All utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



