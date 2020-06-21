All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 6903 Poco Bueno.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
6903 Poco Bueno
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6903 Poco Bueno

6903 Poco Bueno Circle · (775) 204-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
Wingfield Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6903 Poco Bueno Circle, Sparks, NV 89436
Wingfield Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
STUNNING Wingfield Springs 2-story home is available July 7th! Rent is $2095, deposit is $2195. This home has a formal living and dining room; separate family room with gas fireplace; 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 bedroom located downstairs - master upstairs, loft, 3 car garage, paver patio - corner lot. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator. 1 dog on approval. Tenants are responsible for All utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: none

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 Poco Bueno have any available units?
6903 Poco Bueno has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 6903 Poco Bueno have?
Some of 6903 Poco Bueno's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6903 Poco Bueno currently offering any rent specials?
6903 Poco Bueno isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 Poco Bueno pet-friendly?
Yes, 6903 Poco Bueno is pet friendly.
Does 6903 Poco Bueno offer parking?
Yes, 6903 Poco Bueno does offer parking.
Does 6903 Poco Bueno have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6903 Poco Bueno offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 Poco Bueno have a pool?
No, 6903 Poco Bueno does not have a pool.
Does 6903 Poco Bueno have accessible units?
No, 6903 Poco Bueno does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 Poco Bueno have units with dishwashers?
No, 6903 Poco Bueno does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6903 Poco Bueno?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St
Sparks, NV 89431
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr
Sparks, NV 89436
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr
Sparks, NV 89434
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr
Sparks, NV 89431

Similar Pages

Sparks 1 BedroomsSparks 2 Bedrooms
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Downtown SparksWingfield Springs
Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco WayPioneer Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity