5328 Village Meadows Drive

Sparks Single Story House Cul-de-Sac - Los Altos - Sparks Village Meadows 2 bedroom, 2 bath single story house in the highly desirable area near Los Altos Parkway. Gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, pantry, and breakfast bar. Patio and fenced yard. Master bath with garden tub, walk-in closet and dual vanities. A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer. Mature landscaping with beautiful trees in this master planned community with a pool. Nearby shopping and restaurants. Rent includes sewer and HOA. One pet under 25 lbs on approval. No roommates please. View this property on your own through Rently.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1441466?source=marketingBeware of rental scams - deal with local agents only. Renter's insurance is required and is easily obtainable.



