Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:43 AM

5328 Village Meadows Drive

5328 Village Meadows Drive · (775) 499-5900
Location

5328 Village Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Sparks Galleria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5328 Village Meadows Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Sparks Single Story House Cul-de-Sac - Los Altos - Sparks Village Meadows 2 bedroom, 2 bath single story house in the highly desirable area near Los Altos Parkway. Gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, pantry, and breakfast bar. Patio and fenced yard. Master bath with garden tub, walk-in closet and dual vanities. A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer. Mature landscaping with beautiful trees in this master planned community with a pool. Nearby shopping and restaurants. Rent includes sewer and HOA. One pet under 25 lbs on approval. No roommates please. View this property on your own through Rently.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1441466?source=marketingBeware of rental scams - deal with local agents only. Renter's insurance is required and is easily obtainable.

(RLNE5649614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Village Meadows Drive have any available units?
5328 Village Meadows Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5328 Village Meadows Drive have?
Some of 5328 Village Meadows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 Village Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Village Meadows Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Village Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5328 Village Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5328 Village Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 5328 Village Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5328 Village Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5328 Village Meadows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Village Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5328 Village Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 5328 Village Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 5328 Village Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Village Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5328 Village Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
